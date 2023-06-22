Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is now making headlines over her dancing skills

The movie star recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing and having fun with friends

A number of netizens were impressed by Tonto’s dance moves as they gushed over the video

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, recently flaunted her dancing skills on social media.

The mother of one took to her official Instagram account to share a short video of herself with friends having a good time.

In the video, Tonto and her friends appeared to be at a beach house and the actress rocked a black swimsuit paired with a black net cover up.

Fans react to video of Tonto Dikeh dancing. Photos: @tontolet

The group of friends then started to dance and Tonto did not fail to steal the show with her lovely moves.

See the fun video below:

Fans gush over Tonto Dikeh’s dance video

Read what some netizens had to say about the actress’ dance moves below:

indigorestaurantabuja:

“Most times we forget you're an amazing dancer.”

real_confy_uche:

“Ikwere no fit carry last for dance.”

bukola.olowosibi:

“Smiling as I watch the steps.”

sheggy_beautyhub:

“This woman is beautiful abeg.”

st_monica_james:

“Minister of happiness.”

st_monica_james:

“You deserve all the love you are getting now.”

iam_nsppd_lovers:

“Blessed one.”

wigsbyajoke:

“Fun all the way, Beautiful people.”

iam_nsppd_lovers:

“Happiness or nothing.”

ellagold992:

“See body o see body.”

oge_lattafa:

“Happiness is free.”

amanda.williams.9843490:

“Enjoy.”

rejoice_ezeh:

“King T*”

rejoice_ezeh:

“Skin is skinning.”

Yvonne Nelson claims Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Previously, Legit.ng reported Yvonne Nelson's account of how Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh dated Iyanya too.

According to Yvonne, she was tipped off by an insider that Tonto went to sleep over at Iyanya's house whenever she left Nigeria for Ghana.

The Ghanaian actress explained in her book that her relationship with Iyanya was a dreamy one with breakfast in bed and other niceties that made her assured that the love he had for her was real. She explained that her feelings for him was further solidified when the singer got a tattoo of her initials, YN, on his wrist.

