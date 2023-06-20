Internationally famous Nigerian singer Davido trends online, and it is not because of his Juneteenth concert performance in New York

Instead, it is because of a clip of over 300 Oyinbos who gather together in Germany at a park and are seen doing the famous Unavailable dance challenge

Unavailable is one of the biggest tracks of the OBO's recently released album, Timeless; the song has been declared the official song for the Summer in Europe

Ace Nigerian singer Davido is definitely one of the most prominent artists in the world, and only very few musicians can contest his influence.

A recent clip trending online that emerged from Germany of a large number of white people dancing and singing Davido's song passionately has got many people talking online.

Ace Nigerian singer Davido trends online after a viral clip of some Oyinbos dancing to his song Unavailable trends online. Photo credit: @davido/@davido_stats

The video of even none English-speaking Europeans, quite a large number jumping on the viral Unavailable TikTok dance challenge, is nothing but evidence of Davido's global influence and impact.

It would be shocking to know that while this clip from Germany was trending online, the internationally revered Afrobeat superstar was in the United States performing at a concert in New York for Juneteenth that was attended by the American Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Watch the viral video of over 300 Oyinbos doing the Unavailable dance challenge:

See how netizens reacted to the video below:

@_zzy_rael:

"Blown. International hit."

@bright___r:

"Hmmm. How much did he pay these people again??"

@King_Tmile1:

"Where are the "he paid them to dance to it?"

@kingobozy:

"The fact that people are vibing to this because of its TikTok worthy dance moves and not cause the song ignite a special type of emotion is why this song will fizzle out once the next TikTok jam pops up. Davido needs to step up and switch his game. It's giving new cat vibes tbh."

@justfrankleen:

"Nice. Feel is still up there for me."

@OliverOfLife:

"Davido paid all of them to dance to the song."

@noonelikesammyy:

"Unavailable season is upon us ."

@ShegunTweets:

"Summer tune is here."

@BETTEREXBF:

"Song of the summer indeed. This song is everywhere you go ."

@30BG_Krixx:

"Omo na the "wrong song" wey dem de promote na people de vibe to like this?"

