A video of a lady sporting a tight corset top has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

The video sees her in the yellow ankara top, which flattened her stomach, pushing her bust area out

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Corset styles continue to dominate the fashion scene, especially in places like Ghana and Nigeria.

One lady sporting a corset top has gone viral, leaving many netizens amused.

Photos of the lady in the tight corset top Credit: @gossipmilltv

In a video posted by @gossipmilltv, the lady was seen sporting a yellow print ankara corset top which appeared tight on her.

The fitted nature of the corset flattened her stomach while emphasising the curves of her bust area.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady in tight corset top

The video showing the lady's style and how it looked uncomfortable stirred different comments.

jidenovva:

"Why is she desperate to kill herself."

nnenna_blinks_:

"I can’t unsee how she looks like the letter P."

jhay_nifa:

"Bridgeton standard."

mohammed_lexus:

"Who you come be like tooth brush wey them put tooth paste on top like this."

mimi_blaq1:

"Let the breastless breathe. Don’t suffocate us."

oluwaseteminire_:

"Let the chest breathe , don’t suffocate them, you owe them that responsibility."

chouskiana_:

"This is actually perfectly done it’s just that her body proportion to her breast has a wide difference."

owo_dada:

"Tailor let this poor girl breathe."

joe_brushes:

"She come dey like the letter P."

hairpalaces:

"This fashion designers this days , make una Sha no Kee people children , in the name of smash it."

xena_sage:

"Its good ,atleast there will be enough oxygen for the rest of us since she clearly doesn’t need air."

broda.malik:

"Abeg make we tag Guinness she deserve award."

