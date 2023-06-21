Controversial singer Portable Zazu has shared a video of him linking up with veteran rapper Reminisce and socialite IBD Dende

In the video, Portable was seen hyping Reminisce as he recounted how IBD Dende was the first to give him dollars

The video has since stirred reactions as some netizens criticised the Street Pop star over his bold claim

Fans may be in for a new music project between Street Pop star Portable Zazu and veteran rapper Reminisce.

This comes as Portable took to social media to share a video of him linking up with Reminisce and popular socialite, Ibrahim Dende Egungbohun, a.k.a IBD Dende.

Portable Zazu shares video of him with Reminisce and IBD Dende.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Portable was seen hyping Reminisce as he also recounted how IBD Dende gave him his first dollars.

Another clip showed Portable sampling what appeared to be a new song.

The Zazu star also wrote in his caption:

"Akoi Grace ⭐️. IKA OF AFRICA Set Awon OgbaFia ALAGA IBILE @iamreminisce Problem Na Wahala Senior Brother Street Ti Take Over @ibddende Na Baba For The Boiz ."

Watch the video below:

Fans react as Portable meets Reminisce and IBD Dende

fekomi:

"Money speaks only one language “safe me today , I save you tomorrow “ - portable - Wisdom."

iamreil_c:

"Anytime I see alaga ibile he dey gimme joy ."

alhakeemy_001:

"Na wizkid first give u dollar wey poco reap u ."

fineboyokola:

"If portable hype you and you no press money is either u are broke or super glue dey your pocket."

gannyweb:

"Na you dey promote everybody now even the dead body don wake up ."

highbeelicious:

"No be wizkid first give u dollar again ."

smoochdmic:

"Happiness Dey sleep for portable back yard ni."

oloolaade:

"Awww reminisce so friendly and accommodating❤️."

bavo41:

"Ko won wole ko won bota that’s why they called me Omo ita ."

headboywia_ikd:

"@iamreminisce Ika oga oga before IG ❤️❤️Alaga OBA rapDat Tomorrow track always stay on my laptop forever ❤️❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng