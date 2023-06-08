A video of an old couple dancing to Davido’s Unavailable song has gone viral on TikTok

The old couple did the dance steps very well and did not make any mistakes

They looked very happy and graceful while dancing and many people liked their video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video of an old couple who were over 80 years old has become very popular on TikTok.

They were seen dancing to Davido’s Unavailable song.

Many people enjoyed the old couple's dance. Photo credit: @eukarichko Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Effortless dance moves from the 80 years olds

The video showed them doing the dance moves that matched the song very well.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

They did not make any mistakes and they looked like they were having a lot of fun.

They also danced very gracefully and smoothly, like they had been practicing for a long time.

Many people who watched their video liked it and said nice things about them.

They thought the old couple were amazing and inspiring.

Unavailable dance

The Unavailable dance move is a dance challenge that is popular on TikTok.

It is based on a song called Unavailable by Davido and Musa Keys.

The challenge involves doing some dance steps that match the song very well.

Some celebrities like Enhle Mbali and Chris Brown have also done the challenge and posted their videos online.

Find the video about the 80 years old couple dancing below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the 80 years old couple dancing below:

@Ceene-Rain reacted:

"That dress is beautiful."

@YAbba said

"Beautiful. God bless us with this age. Amen."

@chizzy wrote:

"Nigeria l to the world."

@Ariminta commented:

"Class the best!"

@medizam also commented:

"is high time tiktok should crown u the oldest most enthusiastic tiktok tiktoker in world."

@laviiroos also said:

"Omg this is the absolute best remix of 2 legends well done keep going love the dance."

@Bugatti950:

"Awww so lovely E. This is cute."

@mokg0yane

"I love maam's dress."

@GideonJames4921:

"Much love."

Jealous daughter tried to come between old couple and failed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Tiktok video showing an old couple who are still in love with each other after so many years has caught the attention of people.

In the viral video, the husband was seated in a chair while the wife, who was standing, wiped his face with a cleanser.

The daughter who was behind the camera could be heard telling his mother to do it gently with love.

Source: Legit.ng