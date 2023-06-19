Famous Nigerian singer turn politician Banky W has left many blushing online with his sweet, soft and charismatic post celebrating himself on Father's Day

The singer shared photos of himself and his son Hazaiah noting that being a father is not an easy task but one to take joy doing

Banky shared a photo of the back view of himself and his Hazaiah when walking and noted that his wife Adesua claims that the little man walks like him

Ace Nigerian singer turn politician Banky W recently shared a thoughtful message on his social media page about being a dad and what it means to him.

The ace entertainer's post was coming on Father's Day, where he noted that being a Dad isn't an easy task and could probably be defined as one of the most challenging jobs any man could be saddled with.

Nigerian singer Banky W stirs reactions online with his post celebrating Father's Day. Photo credit: @bankyw

Banky noted that he prays for his son every day to follow in the footsteps just like his that led him back to God.

The singer in the post shared a sweet comment from his wife, noting that their son walks just like he does.

See Banky W's post celebrating Father's Day:

See reactions Banky W's post celebrating Father's Day stirred online

@iambisola:

"Zaza and Papa."

@adesuaetomi:

"Happy fathers day to the best papa in the entire universe. We love you so. Ps. Are you a star wars fan? Cause 'Yoda only one for me, why can't you see?' (Applauseeeeee) ❤️. Love you bubba."

@therealfemi:

"Happy Father's Day Big Banks."

@iam_supaboi:

"Thanks for being a father to me at different point in life. Happy Fathers day Boss. Keep shining the light."

@dr_adaora:

"Happy Father’s Day fam!! Hope today is a special day. I agree, he def looks like he walks like you!"

@stannze:

"Happy Father’s Day Papa."

@kingsleyclinton:

"Happy Father’s Day to my brother and great Dad to his beautiful family."

@tessy_terwase993:

"Awwwwn this is so cute to watch ❤️ little champ looks like his daddy."

Source: Legit.ng