Music star Banky W has melted hearts on social media after sharing adorable father and son pictures with his son, Zaiah

One of the pictures captured Banky’s son resting on his chest while the two were spotted watching the sunset in another

Fans and colleagues of the singer flooded the comment section with sweet reactions to the pictures

Singer Banky W recently got his fans and followers on social media talking after sharing some adorable family pictures on his Instagram page.

The singer appeared to be sharing cute photos in celebration of National Son’s Day.

Banky W and son spark sweet reactions. Photo: @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

Banky W was spotted with his little man, Zaiah, resting on his chest while the father and son were by the beachside watching the sunset in a different picture.

Sharing the picture, he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I hear it's #NationalSonsDay... swipe for some SONshine."

See his post below:

Read some comments below:

eraoflagos said:

"His side view sure shows he’s fine like his mama."

carolineejerebe said:

"We bless God for hair. Beautiful photos."

de.loye said:

"Oh my Jesus! My heart just melted, children are the most precious creatures ever ."

ire.mide said:

"Please sir turn his head small."

jesusgurl_1 said:

"Yes he sure looks like Mama ."

oprah_coco said:

"Zaiah is the cutest ever, our future kids CP."

Banky W and Adesua celebrate son as he clocks one

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s child clocked one to the joy of fans.

The much-loved couple shared an adorable photo of their child as a newborn in an emotional video posted online.

The video clip also showed the emotional way friends and family received the great news of Adesua’s pregnancy.

Banky's note to his son read in part:

"Happy 1st birthday to Hazaiah Olusegun "Champ" Wellington. Our perfect gift from God. As your name is, so shall your years be. Jehovah will always watch over you, and always give you the victory. You will be more knowledgeable than your teachers and more accomplished than your peers. You will achieve more than both of your parents combined, and fulfill your destiny in Jesus name."

Source: Legit.ng