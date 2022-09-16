Celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi have been keeping their son, Hazaiah's face away from public view since they gave birth to him

After much anticipation and teasing on social media, the couple decided to reveal Hazaiah's face in adorable photos

Hazaiah's dad, Banky W shared the lovely photos and showered his son with beautiful words that got people showering the young man with lovely words

For the fans who have been waiting to see Banky W and Adesua's baby, Hazaiah's face, the wait is over, and the young man is sure worth the wait.

The proud father, Banky W, released new cute photos of young Hazaiah in different outfits and gushed heavily over his beloved son.

Banky W and Adesua release son's face. Credit: @bankywelington @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

He showered him with beautiful words and fans cannot but gushed over him

The singer turned politician captioned the post as:

"My baby had our baby and he's everything we prayed for...Hazaiah Olusegun "Champ" Wellington God is good. Thank you Jesus. The End."

Check out the little Hazaiah's photos below:

His mother, Adesua also shared a lovely video with her son.

Check it out below:

Nigerians gush over Hazaiah's photos

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the photo of young Hazaiah and dropped lovely comments for him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Emmaohmagod:

"Omo God do this one!!! Because the kind of cuteness we all have anticipated couldn't have been fulfilled by any human..and yet here he is, even cuter than our cutest expectation of his cuteness! Choi!! GOD IS GOOD!!! Congrats again bros."

Kirachaana:

"He’s so cute."

Koredebello:

"Champ looking sharp."

eLeanorgoodeyphotography:

"Awwww blesss!!! So perfect."

jemimaosunde:

"My oga at the very very top."

Celebrities react as Adesua shares lovely photo with Banky W

Adesua Etomi who made her debut in the Nigerian music industry, took to her Instagram page to share an adorable image of herself and her entertainment mogul hubby Banky W.

The couple were dressed in somewhat casual corporate outfits with Banky rocking a vintage shirt with the sleeves rolled up while Adesua was clad in a classy chiffon shirt with the top two buttons undone.

The actress captioned the post with three cute smiling faces with heart emojis while tagging her husband, Banky. She was definitely feeling warm and loved by her man.

