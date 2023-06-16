Veteran Nollywood actor Wale Akorede, aka Okunnu, has taken to social media to celebrate another of his children to the joy of fans

The movie star’s daughter, Balikis Ayomide Akorede, graduated with honours in Biotechnology from a Canadian university

This good news came a few days after he celebrated his son, who also graduated, and fans joined him to rejoice

Much loved Nollywood actor Wale Akorede, aka Okunnu, has once again taken to social media to celebrate the feats of his children.

On his official Instagram page, the movie star announced that his daughter, Balikis Ayomide Akorede, had graduated from her university in Canada.

Fans celebrate as actor Okunnu's daughter graduates from Canadian university.

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the movie star went ahead to reveal that she had graduated with honours in Biotechnology.

He also used the opportunity to thank God for his daughter’s achievement as he congratulated her.

Okunnu wrote:

"Nothing to say than ALIHAMDULIAHI for his favors on my family, we have to rejoice on Balikis Ayomide Akorede for her graduation today @realjumkie in Biotechnology with Honours . Once again, Glory be to Almighty Allah. Congratulations my darling Daughter, more of it Insha Allah."

See his post below:

See a video of his daughter at her graduation ceremony below:

This big news came only days after Okunnu had also celebrated his son, who also graduated from the university.

Fans and celebrities join Okunnu to celebrate daughter’s graduation

A number of Okunnu’s fans and celebrity colleagues were no doubt pleased with the news, and they all joined him to celebrate his daughter’s achievement. Read some of their comments below:

officialdrkk:

“Honestly! The symbol of a determined fatherhood is not difficult to identify. Congrats to the Actor Okunnu's family.”

officialmegatee:

“Congratulations sir. You will reap their fruits in good health sir.”

shollybiztohgbayi:

“Congratulations to the Okunnu family, good investment on the children.”

st_xx1007:

“Man has Invested on his Kids, God Bless them.”

iambayo00:

“One of the reasons I like this man is that he is smart. While some celebrities are not thinking in that directions. I just hope they understand the game plan. Secure the future of the kids abroad. Congratulations to her and the family jare.”

blessingekeocha:

“Kudos to a responsible father, May you live long to reap the fruits of your labour . She is his carbon copy.”

hoc_modele:

“As Baba funny reach, he's smart o.”

iamkennybaby:

“Proud father.”

tolaodu:

“Congratulations, proud daddy.”

cadebimpe:

“Congratulations to you sir.”

yemeco_classic_:

“Double congratulations o Alhaii happy for you sir.”

phareedah_olufadi:

“This man try abeg i'm so impressed,barakallahu fih.”

samsonvincent61:

“I love you my daddy. You work in silent. Big congratulations.”

solasobowale:

“To God be the glory.”

femiadebayosalami:

“Congratulations.”

ovinelebuibon:

“Proud Daddy. congratulations.”

