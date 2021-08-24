Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has got her fans and followers laughing after a video she shared online

The actress was spotted in the video with her dad who didn't know that she was going to play a prank on him

Bimbo's dad didn't like his daughter's recommendation of him as he quickly spoke up and it led to the actress ending her recording

Actress Bimbo Ademoye has joined the scholarship challenge on social media. The challenge shows young people recording a video with one of their parents as they share how they have been an inspiration to them.

The inspirational story, however, turns into a collection of lies that definitely gets the reactions of the parents.

Actress Bimbo Ademoye's dad reacts to a prank she pulled on him. Photos: @bimboademoye

Bimbo Ademoye pranks her dad

Actress Ademoye decided to record a video with her dad who is a single father. The film star lied that she wanted to win a $100k scholarship to film school.

She then started to share how her dad has been supportive of her career from the first day, how he went with her to her first audition and waited six hours for her.

She also shared how her dad selflessly raised her and her siblings when things were tough. Bimbo's dad was smiling through the video as she shared all the beautiful things the elderly man did for her.

However, the moment she said her dad also became a cultist to fend for her and her siblings, the elderly man's face changed as he challenged her statement.

He said,

"Arrant nonsense. What kind of recommendation is that? Your mother's family."

Bimbo wasn't expecting her dad's reaction as she quickly ends the video recording.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Nigerian react to Bimbo's video

biodunstephen:

"That man has no time for nonsense."

mrmacaroni1:

"I fell down from the chair. Arrant Nonsense!!!!!! What for?????? I’m going to start saying these lines. What kind of recommendation is that????? Bimbo!!! You are a nuisance. The deeper the story the higher the chances abi."

gloriaosarfo:

"Ummmmm sis, but why did you even say that in the first place, like Daddy didn't find it funny ooo. Daddy we beg ooo."

vitaminkitchenng:

"It’s the nodding before everything went south for me."

Throwback of life

The popular actress took her fans on a trip down memory lane after sharing a throwback photo of herself that highlighted her growth in the best way possible.

In the photo, the movie star who appeared slimmer than her present frame wore a white mesh crop top.

She also had on makeup that had some of her colleagues in stitches in the comment section.

