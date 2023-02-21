Nigerian controversial singer Speed Darlington discussed how, despite his love of American hip-hop, he became interested in Afrobeats.

The singer gave his take on the two popular Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Davido, and how he sees them

Speed, in an interview, gave an account of how Wizkid made him give way to Afrobeats when he thought hip-hop was the ultimate

Controversial Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington spoke about how he got introduced to Afrobeats and his views about Davido’s gift with musical collaborations.

Speedo mentioned that he wasn’t a fan of Afrobeats back in the day while living in the States.

"Before 2009, I no send Afrobeats. My whole life, everything was America If e no be hip hop, you no get am, I can’t fu*k with you," he said.

Then he further said that he feels that Davido has given much of his craft through his features.

"I feel like Davido has been doing that for a SO MUCH, HE IS ALMOST BURNED-OUT. Davido dey collabo with almost anybody. If you approach am nicely."

Akpi discloses how Wizkid made him love Afrobeats

"The first time I saw Wizkid… I have been hearing of him in the States, that there is this Nigerian superstar wey dey do popular Afrobeats. One day, my sister was on the computer playing Wizkid's song, then I glanced at what she was doing to listen."

Watch the video below

Netizens react

sydne.ymimi:

"Forever the king davido ."

official_kenzdavid:

"Tort he wanted to contest for president."

rossyofnewyork:

"Once Davido don see any hit sing, he must beg for remix , no b everything b love abegi."

_hytek:

"Nor talk go where davido Dey rubbish akpi."

sznnn_x:

"The hip-pap king akpi. "

falz_anthony:

"@skygary1 2009 Wizkid never drop single he is capping trash.️"

Speed Darlington calls out DJ Cuppy over oyinbo fiance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington in a social media post expressed his strong disappointment at billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy.

Darlington said despite his many efforts to get into a relationship with the Gelato crooner, she ended up choosing someone else over him.

"Abeg getat!! You could be funny but not on this topic...If you can close your mouth a little bit maybe you would have stood a chance," an IG user wrote in reaction to his video.

