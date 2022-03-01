Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, has gone on social media to rant about his experience at a fuel station

The music star recounted how he went to buy fuel of N17,150 when the attendant put in N1.7 million

Speedy noted that he put in his code without even checking and blamed the attendant for the mistake because the customer is always right

Popular Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, has lamented bitterly on social media after he overpaid for fuel at a filling station.

Taking to his Instagram page, the music star narrated how he had gone to a filling station to buy N17,150 worth of fuel when the attendant put in N1.7 million.

Speedy added that without checking or noticing the mistake, he put in his code and he was debited.

Rapper Speed Darlington recounts how he was debited N1.7m for N17k fuel in Lagos. Photos: @speeddarlingtonoku

Source: Instagram

The singer however admitted that N1.2 million had already been returned to him and he was on his way back to them to collect the rest.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Speed Darlington then wondered about what he would have done if the incident had happened to him in another state.

According to him, he was only able to rant online about the experience because the fuel station is within walking distance from where he resides.

In his words:

“Although they have given me back N1.2, I’m on my way to go pick up the remaining. But can you believe this sh*it? I went to buy N17,150 fuel, this man mistakenly punched in N1.7 million and I put in my code without even checking.

"But I don’t blame myself, I am a customer, customer is always right. It’s his job to get it right. I see mouth talk because it is close to me, it’s within walking distance. If this was out of state, what will I have done?”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Speed Darlington’s rant was met with mixed reactions. Some people hailed him for having that amount of money in his account in the first place. Read some of their comments below:

Posh.eve:

“Can you imagine. See rough play oo.”

Loyd_andriy:

“Money for campaign.”

Iamseyyi:

“Dem punch 1.7 and e go?? What a Wawu!!”

Thelmatreasures:

“U have money . If I buy 1700 and u press 17k it won’t even go.”

Fine_olajide:

“Not even 170k, 1.7m. Walahi na court I go carry them go.”

Nawa o.

Man returns N365k mistakenly paid into his account to bank

On January 27, 2022, at around 10am, Stephen Waiganjo received KSh 100,000 (N365k) on his M-Pesa from NCBA Bank Nairobi branch.

Given that he did not expect such an amount of money from anyone, he went about his business while waiting for the rightful owner to reach out and claim it.

The other expectation, as he revealed in an interview, was that Safaricom would initiate a reversal and redirect the money to the correct number, but that too did not happen.

Source: Legit.ng