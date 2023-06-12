Simi's 3-year-old daughter Adejare pleasantly surprised her fans with how amazing her voice is at such a young age

The singer recently released a new single Stranger, and she went around her house trying to get people to sing a line

Simi's mum and a few others couldn't hit the note, but Deja, who was playing, effortlessly sang the line

Nigerian singers Simi and Adekunle Gold have birthed someone who will most likely take over their music empire in future.

Simi and netizens were pleasantly surprised after she kicked off a challenge in her home.

Netizens gush over Simi's daughter after adorable video Photo credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

The Duduke crooner recently dropped a new song, Stranger and in a video on her page, went around her house, trying to get people to sing.

Simi's mum couldn't hold the note, as well as other adults in the house, but her -three-year-old daughter Deja managed to sing effortlessly.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Simi's daughter

According to the singer's followers, her daughter won the challenge. Read some of the lovely comments gathered below:

ifeoyediran_studios:

"Deja hitting that right key like it’s nothing."

jay_onair:

"Deja aka THE VOICE!!!"

awoniyiadebunmi:

"Music is living inside Deja."

kemiajumobi:

"I somehow had a feeling your daughter was going to hit that note."

a_m.o.n.i.l.o.l.a:

"But fr?! This song has a very high pitch! I was like wow! my voice wan crack . Simi after you, it’s you again ooo."

royaletemi:

"Deja showing us she was in the studio recording this song with you."

quinn_kayh:

"If I got it from mama is a person deja hit the right key."

a.d.e.j.o.k.e1:

"I no go gree mummy dey eat now."

shaeyie_o:

"Na her mama born her daughter "

Beautiful video of moments from Simi’s daughter Deja’s 3rd birthday

Adekunle Gold and Simi's daughter Deja's third birthday party was a beautiful and colourful affair.

As with all kids, Deja's birthday was cartoon themed and to the surprise of many, adults turned up more than children at the party.

Simi shared a video of some moments from the fun party, and her mum managed to take over the dancefloor despite her age.

Source: Legit.ng