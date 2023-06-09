A viral clip of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Kiddwaya dancing to a traditional song at a party in Monaco while his bestie DJ Cuppy was on the wheels of steels goes viral

In the trending clip, Kiddwaya showed off his unique dancing skills as he pulled off his shoes and got really in the groove

Fans of the reality TV star have taken to social media to react to the trending video as many criticise Kiddwaya for his funny moves, while others hailed him

Famous BBNaija star Kiddwaya has set social media on fire with his after clips of him boogying it down on the dance floor went viral.

Clips of the reality TV star showing off his dance steps while his close pal and daughter of billionaire DJ Cuppy was on the wheels of steel.

Photos of Kiddwaya doing some very unusual dance steps goes viral. Photo credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

Kiddwaya, currently in Monaco with Cuppy on summer break, was engrossed with his funny dance moves as he took off his shoes in full flow, using all his energy on the dance floor.

The viral clip has sparked reactions online as Kidd's colleague from BBNaija house, Diane Russet, reacted to her colleague's dance clip, asking him what he was doing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the hilarious clips below:

See how netizens reacted to the hilarious video of Kiddwaya dancing

@diane.russet:

" Kidd what are you doing?"

@prince_ii:

"I am cryinggggggggg Kidd there are few things in this life funnier than you dancing! God!"

@liloaderogba:

"Kidd where are your shoes please?"

@zico.shot.it:

"This is the best I've seen Kidd danced. You're improving. Continue."

@ericoshiokhai:

"Concoction dance."

@prince.ugomike.enwerem:

"Correct Gee… Don’t give a F about anyone anything."

@campdan2:

"The amazing in your head that you want to bring to reality in that dance is funny as hell lmao."

@kartyoparah:

"You and this your scatter legwork."

@nowisbaby:

"I love that you don’t even care; you will always have a good time!!!!"

BBN Kiddwaya makes claims about the country's entertainment industry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Kiddwaya, has sent the Nigerian social media space into a frenzy with his recent declaration.

In an interview, the reality TV star disclosed how he has allegedly made the country popular by being in its entertainment space.

Kiddwaya reported that the country is popular today because of people like him. Speaking in a recent interview with Savvy Media, he said:

"Not only have I made my father more famous, but I’ve also made Nigeria more famous."

Source: Legit.ng