Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Kiddwaya has sparked a controversial discussion online after he shared a post of himself and Davido

The former reality TV star asked his followers in the post of himself and Davido who they think would get married next

The billionaire son, Kiddwaya, recently broke the hearts of the Kiddrica nation after a video of him proposing to a white lady surfaced online

Popular ex-reality TV star and billionaire son, Terseer Waya, better known as Kiddwaya, has sparked a conversation online after sharing a post of himself and Davido.

The former BBNaija star captioned the post of himself and the Afrobeats artist with a question, where he asked his followers who they thought was going to get married first between them.

Kiddwaya teases his followers to answer who they thought would get married first between himself and Davido Photo credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

Kiddwaya, who recently just got engaged to a white lady, seems to be already planning a wedding with his foreign fiancée.

News of Kiddwaya's recent engagement came as a shock as many people are still rooting for his reunion with his former BBNaija lover, Erica Nlewedim.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, to further downcast those hopes of a return of the Kiddrica, he shared a post asking his followers who would get married first between himself and his friend Davido.

See the post below:

See how netizens reacted to Kiddwaya's question:

@activebillyberryy:

"You don engage na."

@pat_footwears:

"E no concern us."

@olatundejeph:

"You mean Erica???."

@fatmatabeatricegbla:

"You're already engaged now."

@thenotoriousbiq:

"After all u did to Erica."

@linda9997755:

"Please ladies stop sleeping with these men on national tv cos at the end of the day he's going to marry someone else and your s*x tape will remain on the internet forever. Remember the streets favours the male gender the most."

Kiddwaya shocks many as he finally shows off his 'Oyinbo' fiancée

Legit.ng recalls recently reporting that Big Brother Naija's ex-housemate Kiddwaya had sparked reactions on social media after a video of him and his 'oyinbo' lover made the rounds.

The reality star was at dinner with media personality Daddy Freeze, celebrity clergyman Tobi Adegboyega, his oyinbo partner and other people.

Egged on by Freeze, Kidd proceeded to show his romantic side by feeding his fiancee and finally kissing her amidst cheers from everyone.

Source: Legit.ng