Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage put on a special show as her colleague 9ice visited her home

Before 9ice appeared from what seemed to be a lift, Tiwa danced energetically as she sang along to one of his songs

When the Gongo Aso crooner appeared, Tiwa bowed briefly before jumping on him and giving him a hug

Nigerian singers 9ice and Tiwa Savage recently linked up at her place, and she shared a video of the moment she received him on her Instagram page.

Before the Gongo Aso crooner appeared from what seemed to be an elevator, Tiwa showed off her dance skills to his song in an outfit that showed off her curves.

Tiwa Savage escatic as 9ice visits Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Immediately she sighted 9ice, the Stamina crooner did a little bow and jumped on him for a hug.

Tiwa wrote:

"A visit from the legend @9iceofficial thank you so much Boss. Pick Up OUT Worldwide "

Netizens react to Tiwa Savage's video

Tiwa's video got fans and other celebrities gushing over her ageless beauty.

liloaderogba:

"Gather here if you watched this more than once ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

poco_lee:

"This is sooo niceeeeee"

katieperie:

"I literally watched this more than thrice Sweet mum JamJam,"

__datpiscesgirl:

"Such a humble queen."

ice_kc_official:

"In the next 10 years Tiwa will still be looking this young cos she feels so young deep down her heart.. make una normally playing sometimes. Adulthood no be abt seriousness everytime."

liloaderogba:

"My sweet sweet Tiwa ❤️"

officialzarah_:

"Queen T beauty made me forget my gender for a second "

hype.splen_gee:

"If the person you’re going to visit don’t welcome you like this, go back"

danpizzle_:

"Gather here if you weren’t expecting where 9ice entered from"

Tiwa Savage Reacts as new steamy pics with mystery man in Brazil sparks rumours

Nigerian Afrobeat star Tiwa Savage shared a loved-up picture of her and an unknown man in Brazil

The pictures immediately went viral and sparked relationship rumours as many claimed she was flaunting her new man.

In reaction, the mother of one cleared the air as she said the pictures were for a project, which further left many talking.

