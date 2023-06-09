Portable has posted a video where he slammed his senior colleague Small Doctor for talking about him

In an interview, Snmall Doctor revealed he advised Portable to take care of his skin by having a body wash to improve his appearance

Portable in his reply, implied Small Doctor bleaches, smells and mocked him for spending money on cream and clothes while he makes money as an ambassador

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As expected, Portable gave his senior colleague Small Doctor after a video of him talking about the Zazu crooner went viral.

In the clip, Small Doctor revealed Portable is his boy, and he told him to carry himself like a superstar and treat his skin better by having a body wash to improve his appearance.

Portable slams Small Doctor over statement Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@iam_smalldoctor

Source: Instagram

In the reply to Small Doctor, Portable, who still ranked Small Doctor as his senior, pointed out that his colleague who is living on past glory, still had the audacity to advise him after collecting money from him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Zazu crooner expressed satisfaction in his black skin, revealing that Small Doctor has bleached and peeled his skin.

Known to mock people, Portable added that Small Doctor keeps spending money on cream and clothes while he makes money as an ambassador to such brands, and as such his colleague cannot run his race.

Throughout the video, Portable kept squeezing his nose as if to say something terrible smells, a gesture people took to mean Small Doctor smells because of the cream he uses.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

the_mattresslady:

"This guy "eyin le n ra cream, awa lo n fun lambasedor " . E didn't lie!!!"

teddybehbeh:

" This one na rehearsal the main Reply still dey load "

mersaydisroberts:

"Portable replies faster than Fiberone and Nigerian banks customer care "

oliveromoredia:

"He didn't even wait one hour before responding. Just avoid Portable for your mental health"

olujuwon_akindele:

"Normally d guy go dey smell "

ajulo_wealth:

"If portable na weapon fashion against you wo it can prosper ooo."

annabel_aliques:

"Vawulance is that you? portable ooooo.. leave vawulance.. I like this guy sha, him no take life too serious "

leaddyskincare:

"Who is saying black isn’t beautiful? All he is saying is that you should clean up,glow and smell nice!"

Portable's wife says she's unbothered about news of his 6th son with actress

Portable's wife, Bewaji seems to be sure of her place in the singer's life to the point that she's unbothered he welcomed his 6th kid with a Yoruba actress.

Several hours after the news broke out, the mum of two took to her Instagram story channel with a video of her having fun and singing along to a song in the background.

Portable's wife, via her caption, confirmed that the tags she has been getting on social media from different people over the news do not concern her.

Source: Legit.ng