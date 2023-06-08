Popular socialite, Soso Soberekon, has now spoken on his relationship with jailed Nigerian fraudster, Hushpuppi

In a recent interview making the rounds, Soberekon spoke on how he had seen Hushpuppi’s arrest coming

According to him, the youths need to be patient and not go into the fast lane to make cash quick

Popular Nigerian socialite, Soso Soberekon, is now making headlines after speaking on his relationship with controversial celebrity fraudster, Hushpuppi.

During an interview with @Sneezestudios on social media, Soberekon spoke on the nature of his friendship with Hushpuppi, his arrest and more.

According to Soso, he never did any business or had any reason to do one with Hushpuppi. He noted that it was more of a senior and subordinate relationship because Hush looked up to him.

Netizens react as Soso Soberekon speaks about Hushpuppi in interview. Photos: @sososoberekon, @hushpuppi

He said:

“I didn’t do any business with Hushpuppi but I know him, he’s just a friend, I won’t deny him. He was a very good friend of mine. He even looks up to me, calls me egbon, calls me bros, I don’t have any reason to do business with him. It’s more like when I’m in Dubai, he’s like ‘Ah Egbon you dey Dubai, where you dey I wan come see you.”

I warned Hushpuppi - Soso Soberekon

Also during the interview, Soso revealed that he saw Hushpuppi’s arrest coming because he had warned him.

The socialite said he had told Hush that it was possible for him to get arrested.

In his words:

“I wasn’t surprised because I warned him. I’ve mentioned such to him, I told him like that can happen to him, that it’s possible that can happen to him, so I was not surprised. I pray he will scale through.”

Youths need to be patient

Soso also used the opportunity to advice the youths to be patient and not engage in fast ways to make money.

“I think everybody just needs to be patient because I find it heartbreaking when I see young people doing money rituals, apart from fraud, I find it heartbreaking when I see some people do some kind of crime because they are trying to go into the fast lane to make quick money. Sometimes when I see some young boys, even the attitude they present out there is not even encouraging. I just believe everybody should be patient”, he said.

See the video below:

Soso Soberekon statements about Hushpuppi in interview raises mixed feelings

Shortly after Soso Soberekon’s interview where he spoke about Hushpuppi went viral, a number of netizens had different things to say. Some of them accused him of talking too much.

Read some reactions below:

shapeessentials:

“Cho! Cho! Cho! Cho! Cho!”

shy_likita:

“Anybody involved in fraud and robbing people of their life saving will one day meet his end. Internet fraudsters are just hrtless people with no human sympathy.”

pengestmami:

“Cho cho cho! You talk too much for a man.”

ms_leemart:

“I mean You dupe people of their hard earned money and you flaunt it so hard knowing fully well you have no reliable source of income you can use as a defense for your lavish lifestyle.”

adeoluolatomide:

"I warned him"... Giving Nigerian parents vibe. We don hear!”

drink_water001:

“Someone words are just better to be left unsaid egbon adugbo indeed. Lol.”

tenovertenautos:

“Respect to friendship is deciding not to answer certain questions about someone who's a known friend of yours when something uncertain befalls them. I mean u mustn't talk and you have the right to say little and just say "out of respect for him as a friend, I wish not to speak on that"... But what do I know?”

I.tobiloba:

“Even if you did business with him, you would not confess to that. Some of una media journalists did "meet, chop and collect" with him but denied the "collect" aspect.”

leaddyskincare:

“You people are insulting him. This is a podcast forgosakes,isn't he suppose to speak the truth?”

amaka_obodo:

“He's your friend yet u never attend any of his hearing in court or visit him in prison?? Cos I don't understand this yeye interview.”

meratelivinglarge:

“You dey warn who get money pass you he no go listen na.”

1stkvng_:

“Lmaoooo in the absence of the cat, the mice takes occupancy of the house, looks up to you????”

faitthysia:

“You don't display stolen wealth on the internet, and his greed with the guy he worked with and hard Abba kyari arrested the guy that eventually rat him out to the Arab man they were scamming was his doom. On this street, you have to leave greed aside. Take yours and let them have theirs.”

50 Cent shares plan to make movie about Hushpuppi

Movie lovers are in for a treat from American rapper 50 Cent, who has promised to produce a series about jailed Nigerian scammer, Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi, real name Ramon Abbas became popular for flaunting his lifestyle on his Instagram page. He served nothing but soft life in snaps, dressed in high-end designer clothes, travelling in lux vehicles, expensive watches and jewellery.

Taking to his social media pages after Hushpuppi was handed down his sentence, 50 Cent said he was planning to make a movie based on him. He wrote:

"For my scammers, I gotta do this one, Hushpuppi series coming soon."

Source: Legit.ng