Real House Wives of Lagos (RHOL) star Caroline Hutchings still goes by her ex-husband Danjuma's name, and she has finally revealed why

The mum of three, in a video, disclosed that divorce is just a piece of paper as she and her man still like each other

Caroline also added that she rebranded to Hutchings because she didn't like the way people were dragging her ex-husband's name

Ex-Nollywood star Caroline Hutchingsnin a video revealed that she decided to rebrand because she did not like how her ex-husband Danjuma's name was being dragged around.

She, however, added that she still uses Danjuma, and the father of her three kids, has no problem with it.

Caroline Hutchings reveals why she still uses ex-hubby's name Photo credit: @carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

The RHOL star, when reminded of her separation from Danjuma, disclosed that their divorce is just paper as she and the billionaire still like each other.

Caroline also added that they both respect each other, and her ex-husband is the love of her life.

Caroline Hutchings pens note on ex-hubby Danjuma’s birthday

Caroline Danjuma gushed over her ex-husband Musa Danjuma as he turned a new age last year.

The reality star shared a photo of Danjuma and in the caption, called him a delectable man.

Caroline tagged the birthday boy her dearest and thanked him for being an amazing co-parent.

Source: Legit.ng