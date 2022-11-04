Popular reality star and actress Caroline Hutchings has taken to social media to heap praises on her ex-husband Musa Danjuma

The father of her kids turned a new age, and she took out time to praise him on her Instagram page

Caroline thanked Danjuma for being the best dad to their kids as well as a supportive friend and support

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Caroline Danjuma gushed over her ex-husband Musa Danjuma as he turned a new age on November 4.

The reality star shared a photo of Danjuma and in the caption, called him a delectable man.

Caroline Hutchings celebrates ex-hubby's birthday Photo credit: @carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

Caroline tagged the birthday boy her dearest and thanked him for being an amazing co-parent.

According to the actress, Danjuma is also a great friend and support to all of them in the family.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"On behalf of the kids and I. I want to celebrate a delectable man , father and friend .. happy birthday my dearest .. thanks for being the best dad in the world , an amazing friend and support to us all in the family . May your days be long and merry ❤️❤️"

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Caroline's post

mavieenrose237:

"Oh my goodness thank you for honoring Cameroon we love you right back. Your biggest fans are Cameroonians, Lady Caroline Hutchins!"

edithokoye0096:

"Honestly, I wish both of you are still together. I loved you both and even love you more for the respect both of you have for each other❤️. Happy Birthday Danjuma"

mercytheamazon:

"You are well raised ! That’s all I can say . Happy Birthday Sir."

official_mizkandy05:

"Awwwww this sounds so lovely. Happy birthday sir, may you live long on earth in good health to see your great grandchildrens Amen "

erddy_stakeholder:

"Mama you're such and inpiration and an embodiment of positivity. "

shop_salonmakeup_tools:

"Happy birthday sir for taking good care of our Caro ❤️"

rica1914_jw:

"My signature cultural regalia ❤️ so unique n beautiful ❤️ proud BAMENDA Pikin daughter of de Soil "

preciousegbarin:

"Happy birthday to Chief. Wishing him blissful years ahead. "

mandisizanenhlahla:

"A Scorpio and Cancer makes sense..."

sugar_cubeten:

"Happiest birthday to him ... May God bless him."

allthingskiddies.ng:

"Happy birthday sir, many more years ahead sir."

mirabellembili:

"Wow, where are my Bamenda people. We are proud of who we are. Happy birthday to your sweetheart, thanks for relating with us."

Caroline Hutchings hails ex-hubby Danjuma as they engage in dance off at daughter’s lavish birthday party

Popular actress Caroline Hutchings and her estranged billionaire husband Musa Danjuma got Nigerians talking after she shared videos from their daughter Elizabeth's birthday party.

The beautiful pink princess-themed party was a lavish one with pretty decorations, balloons, cakes and other party props.

The highlights of the party were the moments that Caroline and Danjuma put their differences aside and came together like a family for the sake of their child.

Source: Legit.ng