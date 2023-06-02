Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani and her husband, Austin Faani, are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary

The mother of four took to social media to share an old video of her wedding ceremony in 2013 while showering sweet words on her hubby

Chacha stated that her husband is the reason she is who she is today and that her marriage to him has brought her great fortune

Popular Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani and her husband, Austin Faani, are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in love and endless pleasure.

Chacha Eke turned to social media to express her deep thoughts, showering her husband with romantic words.

Chacha Eke Faani and her husband Austin Faani are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. Credit: @chachaekefaani

Source: Instagram

The mother of four acknowledged her husband's importance in her road to parenting, admitting he is the reason she values that position.

Chacha went on to say that her spouse has been her reliable support, always there to catch her whenever she falls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sharing their old wedding video, she wrote on Instagram:

"Today, 10 years ago. I married my best friend. 1st June 2013 ❤️.

"To he who has brought me great luck and fame, he who catches me every time I fall, my calculator and puzzle fixer in moments of confusion, my warrior in moments of weakness, the reason I am a mother, the reason I am still a Mrs. I say THANK YOU!!! I love you Forever AUSTIN FAANI❤️❤️❤️."

See her post below:

Reactions to Chacha Eke’s wedding anniversary

Celebrities and fans showered Chacha and her husband with affection and wished them many more happy years.

ritaedochie:

" CONGRATULATIONS NWA AND IT WILL CONTINUE IJMN."

euchariaanunobi:

"Congratulations. God over your family dear."

attenna:

"Happy anniversary to you both. Love is not just in the words only but the glue from God that can withstand the test of time while at the same time complete you both. That is just magical due the wind of God under your wings as you both sore through life. Enjoy the ride with the Lord while weaving a tapestry with your beautiful children for generations to come. God's Blessings. Lots of love. The best is yet to come in God's name. ❤️❤️❤️"

bebasap:

"How I pray and wish you both anything but the very best a bless, happy and prosperous marriage has to offer. Happy anniversary to you my favourite couple, God’s blessings continue to rain upon you guys and your children. Ameen."

Real Warri Pikin counts down to dream wedding with husband of 10 years

Real Warri Pikin has now begun her countdown to her big day. She is getting married for the second time to her husband of 10 years, Ikechukwu.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a series of romantic pre-wedding photos of herself with her man.

Not stopping there, she also took to her caption to express excitement at saying yes again to the ‘man of her dreams’.

Source: Legit.ng