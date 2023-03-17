Reality TV star Phyna disclosed that she was robbed in an Asaba hotel, and that some money was taken.

Phyna said that after she packed her baggage, she discovered that 200 USD had been taken from her luggage

The amount of money was insignificant, so Phyna insisted she let it go. Instead, she continued by mockingly praising Asaba

Big Brother Naija superstar Phyna has shocked netizens as she decided to remain unperturbed about her missing foreign currency.

The reality TV star noted that $200 was taken from her bag in her hotel room in Asaba.

Pictures of BBNaija Pyhna Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Taking to twitter she wrote:

"About leaving and arranging my bags, I realized some dollars had been stolen inside my bag by room service Abi wetin them dy call them. Asaba 1 - phyna 0."

When a netizen tried to press her to call the attention of the management, she responded:

"I’m letting it slide just whoever took just $200 e fit need am country too hard. But anyways Asaba 1 -phyna 0."

See her post below

Social media users react

sirbussy:

"U can leave it for the person but encourage him to do more, if you report the person and still leave the money is okay ,. Than not reporting at all."

@AdaOgeneUkpor:

"You see Asaba and Awka?? Fear their room service. Thievesss. Pele dear."

@iam_hebest:

"Phyna today is Thursday abeg give us our Thursday dose."

@oreofe_maria:

"But why did you take dollars to Asaba."

@princesswariba:

"They don't steal in Asaba hotels,coupled with the fact that u stayed in a safe hotel , just go tell the management."

@EverPhyna:

"Asaba don't do my girl like this."

