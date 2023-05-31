Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Beauty Tukura revealed that winning the Best Dressed at the 2023 AMVCA came as a shock to her

The reality star added that she was bashed and dragged by people who think she does not deserve the award

Beauty also added that her fans never got the chance to vote for her hence the energy they put into getting her to win

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Beauty Tukura winning the Best Dressed Female at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) came with controversies.

On Stephanie Coker's Meherandeverthingelsepod, the reality star revealed that she did not expect to win as presenting an award that night for her was enough.

Beauty Tukura talks about winning AMVCA's Best Dressed Photo credit: @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

She added that it was her first AMVCA, and going upstage felt awkward to get an award she did not know was coming.

On the reactions to her win, Beauty disclosed that she was bashed and dragged by people who thought she did not deserve to win.

According to her, it took a while before she realized it was a voting category, and she is sure her fans went hard for her that much because they couldn't vote for her in the BBNaija house, where she was disqualified.

Watch clips below:

Netizens react to Beauty's video

balo_ng:

"I love Beauty's dress because it was unique, I mean it's tiring to always see the same designs at the red carpet, like I've seen this dress somewhere noo. I love Beauty's and Liquorose dress because their designs were completely different from the garments they always use "

missgolden99:

"And that's on periodif you don't like it go to supreme Court"

bouderieapparel:

"But truly her dress is fine it’s not the regular."

dr_pweshynonny_:

"Who be this please? Lol maka amvca award. Eweeeee."

bessb3at:

"Beauty I love you and yes they can go to court if they don't understand. You all will be okay. The most successful, beautiful, the only AMVCA Winner, the 43rd miss Nigerian. Beauty you will live long."

official.__betty:

"She don win am she don win am I don’t think any amount of crying will change it guys so let it go!"

amanda_love85:

"They will start crying again "

realchisok:

" I Just remember how she went crazy on national TV"

Venita Akpofure and Yemi Cregx emerge Best-Dressed at AMVCA Cultural Day event

The Cultural Day, a part of the 3-day series of events leading to the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023, saw beautiful and talented stars turn up in style.

With the ladies and gentlemen bringing their fashion A-game to the event, fans were undoubtedly impressed with their sense of style.

Interestingly, the event witnessed two celebrity guests in attendance, Venita Akpofure and Yemi Cregx, emerge as the Best-Dressed stars.

The BBNaija star and Nollywood actress came through in traditional Barbiecore style.

Source: Legit.ng