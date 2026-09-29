The Federal Government has commissioned a 581kWp solar mini-grid with a 1.4MW battery system in Oke-Oyi, Kwara State

The project will provide electricity to about 1,800 homes and businesses, including during the night

The initiative aims to improve power supply, support businesses and increase renewable energy use in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria’s internet infrastructure is being cut apart at an alarming rate, with nearly 6,000 fibre-optic cable cuts recorded in just six months — an average of about 33 every day.

The growing damage puts the services Nigerians rely on daily at risk, from banking apps and PoS terminals to mobile internet, online businesses, cloud services, and government platforms.

Internet, Banking, Business Services at Risk as Nigeria Records Nearly 6,000 Fibre Cuts in 6 Months

Source: UGC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recorded 5,934 fibre cuts between January and June 2026, raising fresh concerns over the vulnerability of the country’s digital infrastructure and the potential economic cost of prolonged disruptions.

The scale of the damage has raised concerns among industry stakeholders, who warn that continued attacks and accidental damage to telecom infrastructure could undermine economic activities and expose critical systems to serious disruptions.

Thousands of fibre cuts threaten digital services

The impact was recently felt in Abuja after a cut on the Backbone Connectivity Network (BCN) affected data and internet services across parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

Subscribers, businesses, government offices and financial service providers experienced slow internet speeds, unstable connections and outright service disruptions.

Online transactions were affected, while Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), cloud-based applications, streaming services and other digital platforms became unreliable.

For businesses that depend on uninterrupted connectivity, such incidents can mean delayed services, failed customer communications and lost revenue.

The Abuja incident is only one example of a much wider national problem.

Industry stakeholders say road construction, excavation and other civil works account for 60% or more of fibre damage, with vandalism and theft also contributing significantly.

In many cases, contractors reportedly begin excavation without accurate information about underground telecom routes, while poor coordination between utility companies and construction teams increases the risk of cables being severed.

Major trouble spots include parts of the Southeast and Southsouth, Lagos, Abuja, Rivers, Kano and Kaduna — areas that also carry significant volumes of business, banking and fintech traffic.

Why Nigerians should be worried

Fibre-optic infrastructure forms the backbone of Nigeria’s digital economy, carrying huge volumes of data used by mobile networks, broadband providers, data centres and international connectivity systems.

When a major fibre route is cut, operators must locate the damaged section, gain access, repair or replace the cable, splice the fibres and test the connection before services can fully recover.

Even where alternative routes exist, a major cut can reduce network capacity and affect large numbers of users.

The financial consequences are also substantial. Industry estimates have put the annual cost of fibre damage, including repairs, lost revenue and operational disruptions, at between N27 billion and N35 billion.

The effects extend beyond telecom companies. Failed PoS terminals and banking applications can cost small businesses sales, while remote workers, students, hospitals and government agencies can also lose access to essential digital services.

Internet, Banking, Business Services at Risk as Nigeria Records Nearly 6,000 Fibre Cuts in 6 Months

Source: UGC

With Nigeria having more than 150 million internet subscriptions and data consumption continuing to rise, reliable connectivity is no longer simply a convenience. It has become essential infrastructure for economic activity.

Telecom operators and regulators have continued to push for better coordination between network providers, construction companies, government agencies and security authorities.

The Federal Government has further designated telecom infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure, giving it stronger legal protection.

Source: Legit.ng