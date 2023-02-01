Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, joined the trending online debate about using fork or spoon to eat rice

Obviously on team spoon, the Tio Tequila star wondered if it was ‘ment’ that will make a person eat rice with fork

Adekunle Gold’s post went viral online and fans reacted with some of them calling his wife, Simi, to reply to him

Talented Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has joined the trending online debate on whether spoon or fork should be used to eat rice.

In recent times on social media, an argument trended whereby people bashed people who used spoon to eat rice as they claimed fork was the way to go. A few others also slammed those who use forks as they wondered what their problem was.

Adekunle Gold also joined the trending debate and he made his position clear on the issue.

Singer Adekunle Gold speaks on using fork to eat rice. Photos: @adekunlegold

Obviously on Team Spoon, the music star wondered if it was ‘ment’ that will make a person to eat rice with fork.

He wrote:

“If no be ment, why you dey eat rice with fork?”

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react as Adekunle Gold blasts people who eat rice with fork

The singer’s tweet soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of funny comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

ms_rjl:

"Simi dear, where are you at?"

sensationalvine:

"His wife will soon reply him "

misspeafairy:

"We should be asking that question to people who use spoon to eat rice."

fazzy_pizzle:

"Simi please reply ur hubby for us "

itsa.j.o.k.e_a.d.e:

"Simi coman answer your husband biko."

kems_stores:

"I told them ooo....hand is the best ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️..just balance for ground chop."

Adekunle Gold gets sweet birthday message from Simi and Deja

Nigerian singer Simi and her daughter Deja melted hearts with a beautiful video she posted to celebrate her husband Adekunle Gold's birthday.

AG Baby turned a new age on January 28 and his adorable daughter Deja wished him a happy birthday with her tiny voice and accent.

Simi followed up Deja's cute moment with loved-up moments with her husband as she celebrated his birthday.

In her caption, Simi expressed how proud she is of her husband and how exquisite he grows with each passing year.

