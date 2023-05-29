Nigerian billionaire musician Davido brought smile to a total stranger he met on the street recently

A street beggar had the courage to walk up to the singer’s car when he was lucky to receive a dollar note that many claimed to be a 100-dollar note

The video of Davido extending his kindness to a random stranger he met on the street got tonnes of sweet reactions

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has continued to extend his act of philanthropy to any opportunity that presents itself.

A video making the rounds online captured when a street beggar met the DMW boss in the car.

Davido rolled down his car window to casually give the young man a dollar note, which many presume to be a 100-dollar note.

The young man, excited to have gotten a monetary gift, took off into the street to escape the wrath of the environment he was in at that moment.

Internet users react to Davido's video

tifesingz:

"The kind trouble wey that money go cause ehn OBO seff no go fii settle."

AK Priase:

"OBO the philanthropist."

olu__mightie:

"Those remaining guy dem no no the value of the money dem thinking I be say Na just one note $$ ."

verified_sidechick:

"#74,000 who they exchange money for you hold him."

deejay_bc:

"Them go tear that guy shirt if he no deliver him unit ."

notvalid_at_all:

If it was Wizkid he will zoom on the money so everyone will see how much

Davido reveals his dad once arrested him, and some fan

Davido revealed how his billionaire father, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, once detained him, show promoters, and his fans at an event where he was supposed to perform, Legit.ng reported.

He said that his father had detained everyone at the event because he had skipped school to pursue music, which was against his father’s interests.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ breakout star noted that the event happened early in his career. He made this known on Friday night, May 26, during his appearance on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan. The video has stirred reactions online.

