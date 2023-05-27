Nigerian much-loved singer Davido sparked reactions online with a shocking revelation of his early career

The Timeless hitmaker was engaged in an interview on Channel 4, where he mentioned that his dad once arrested his fans

Davido went on to disclose the reasons behind his father’s action, with a bit of insight into his family’s beliefs

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, has revealed how his billionaire father, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, once detained him, show promoters, and his fans at an event where he was supposed to perform.

He said that his father had detained everyone at the event because he had skipped school to pursue music, which was against his father’s interests.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ breakout star noted that the event happened early in his career.

He made this known on Friday night, May 26, during his appearance on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

Davido said, "I come from a family where it’s like education, education, business... Over time, [my decision to make music] was like a beef.

"Any show he [my dad] hears I’m performing at, he sends the police. He arrests the fans and promoters. He has a camera watching where I go to."

Watch the video below

