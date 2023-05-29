Big Brother Naija ex-housemates Sheggz and Bella keep going strong despite criticisms about their relationship

In videos on her Instagram story channel, Bella showed off how Sheggz surprised her on her 26th birthday

Bella walked into a room full of pretty balloons, and Sheggz surprised her with a flower and envelopes

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Sheggz has made his girlfriend Bella's 26th birthday a memorable one for her.

In several videos on her Instagram page, Bella showed off the surprises she got from her lover.

Sheggz spoils Bella for her 26th birthday Photo credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

The reality star walked into a room entirely decorated with red balloons, photos of her and Sheggz and a beautiful flower handed to her by her lover.

Bella could not contain her excitement as she gushed over Sheggz, who presented her with two surprise envelopes to pick from.

The envelope the birthday girl chose was a trip to the Maldives, and according to Bella, she has been wanting to go.

Netizens react to Sheggz surprise

iv_bs_zla:

"Na skit or real life?? I no wan hear explanation later like saga oo."

badboysammyx:

"Haters keep hating, the Ikoyi’s keep flourishing "

mheenarh__:

"This beautiful I was think this guy is a playboy and he shocked me "

emmanuelesquire:

"She looks really happy. This is very very lovely - I mean the one we are seeing is sooo lovely and cute."

viviannn.__:

"Who said love is not sweet???❤️❤️❤️ not me smiling sheepishly "

queenhipsyyy:

"I know just know how my body Dey do me ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happines won choke me see my babies Shella to the moda f**king world Happy birthday Big Bella."

just_ikee:

"E no work with one person no mean say e no go work for you o❤️.. I’m happy for them."

nkilinwa:

"One thing about this Ship ; Their love is Genuine ❤️unlike others that are doing it for fan gifts These ones are just living their best lives together "

6stars_accessoriess:

"This early morning anyways am so happy for them "

cessahs_collection:

"This Ikoyi people, come dey make am b like say na them start BBN relationship o. The bars has been raised once again."

Bella knocks troll who advised her to be relevant without Sheggz

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Bella did not take it easy with anyone who had an opinion about her relationship with Sheggz.

In a post sighted online, the reality star clamped down on a fan who genuinely advised her to put in more work on her brand as her relationship can wait.

Bella, in reply to the fan, accused her of sleeping around as a means of livelihood, then advised her to be useful in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng