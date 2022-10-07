BBNaija Level Up finalist, Bella, has once again got people talking over her relationship with Sheggz

In a new interview going viral on social media, Bella defended Sheggz’s incessant insults towards her

According to her, that is how they speak in the UK, but many Nigerians considered it as him being insulting

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

BBNaija Level Up second runner-up, Bella Okagbue, has again put her relationship with Sheggz under scrutiny.

Shortly after her exit from the show, the reality star defended Sheggz in an interview during her media rounds.

Recall that Sheggz and Bella’s relationship had always been controversial as a result of how he insulted her occasionally, both in private and in the presence of others.

Bella once again defended Sheggz in a new interview. Photos: @bellaokagbue, @sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

Bella, however, did not seem to have a problem with it as indicated in her recent statement while speaking on Arise TV.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the 25-yar-old, she always told Sheggz in the house that he would be misunderstood. Not stopping there, Bella added that Sheggz lived in the UK and the way he spoke was how things were done over there.

Bella also noted that Sheggz might say something like “you’re sick” and Nigerians would see it as an insult meanwhile, it’s okay to say that to someone in the UK.

In her words:

“I always told him that you might be misunderstood because you live in UK, the way we speak in Nigeria is totally different from the way they speak over there.

"So he might say ‘you’re sick’, there, it’s okay to say that, but here it’s not okay, it is seen as an insult here. It might even be an insult, but different countries speak differently.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Bella defends Sheggz and how he insults her

Bella’s defense of Sheggz caused a stir on social media as it raised mixed reactions from BBNaija fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

zayinarb:

"Does that change the meaning of what he said?"

d__pamella:

"Good luck to them. They’ve till December to use their clout sha. January another big brother begins."

maureathaa:

"She no defend am, people dragged her. Now she's trying to defend him y'all are still dragging her. Nigerians Zukwanuike!!!!!! Bella and sheggz are not the cause of our nsogbu in this country! Election is almost here ooo, let's try and do the needful."

amyskitchenandtreats:

"Torrr!!!!!!!!!!! Sis bella so we mumu for this country Nigeria na."

_aunty_jessica:

"Make i go call my Uk friends, make i tell them say they are sick ."

omololasilver_53:

"Ahhh..God abegg ooO."

loveefromdee:

"when will sis wake up."

caroline_mavuso:

"The crazy thing is as society we've normalized abuse. Just because he doesn't put hands on you, it doesn't make verbal and emotional abuse ok. We've really dropped the standard here as the human race."

theshycurvygirl:

"I’m in the UK right now and dem No born any man to tell me I’m sick "

themagic_hands__:

"I hope every women learn to love themselves sha. Cos you might end up living in your own shadow if you’re with a guy that talks down on you at every chances he gets. Ins*lt is now becoming the norm for some people."

phahoney101:

"Brian wash is real Abeg ."

__oritoke03:

"Guess Micheal lived all his life in London too….Kidwaya have abroad mentality aswell… Kudos to dos men mehn."

emychiz:

"But Kiddwaya, Ozo and many others lived abroad . What do I know?"

Hmm.

Bella explains statement she made on being happy with Sheggz over prize money

BBNaija Level Up housemate, Bella, has shared some insight into the trending statement she made about being okay with leaving the show with just Sheggz.

Sheggz and Bella were known to be an item on the show and their relationship got a lot of people talking, especially after they started to plan their wedding.

After her exit from the house, Bella addressed the viral statement she made on Elozonam’s show.

Source: Legit.ng