Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Bella's relationship with her colleague Sheggz has always been a major topic of discussion

The reality star recently exchanged words with a fan who went out of her way to urge her to work on her brand instead of her relationship with Sheggz

Bella's reply to the fan was brutal, and her reaction to the unsolicited advice pleased some people

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Bella is not taking it easy with anyone who has an opinion about her relationship with Sheggz.

In a post sighted online, the reality star clamped down on a fan who genuinely advised her to put in more work on her brand as her relationship can wait.

Bella slammed a troll who advised her about her relationship with Sheggz. Photo credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Bella, in a reply to the fan, accused her of sleeping around as a means of livelihood, then advised her to be useful in 2023.

Undaunted, the fan urged her to go through her page so she can see her comment came from a good place of wanting her to be relevant without Sheggz.

See the exchange below:

Reactions to Bella's reply

Quite a number of people were pleased that Bella decided to put the fan in her place. Read some of the comments gathered below:

judith_adesuwa:

"May we not have a favorite that would tell us our occupation by just looking at our dp.....#icomeinpeace✌✌✌"

amaka_benny:

"So because you voted her, she should now leave her life according to your rules well deserved "

kay_k_101:

"I don't know why people feel the need to control other people's lives, she got what she wanted "

thacutepixel:

"Anything that concerns shading shegz bella no like am she go take an up even tho d person was even trying to say she’s being supporting her from 01 she still decide to reply with an insult lol bella o make this boy sha marry bella"

kvmashe:

"Reading this in her voice makes this such a painful insult"

emmanuella.eze.9461:

"Is it not Bella again. Maybe they have forgotten my girl has bad mouth."

pretty_lady_rocks:

"That's my small pin charger Bella.. It's good to stoop to their level sometimes.. E sweet me die. "

Bella defends Sheggz in new interview

BBNaija Level Up second runner-up, Bella Okagbue, put her relationship with Sheggz under scrutiny.

Shortly after her exit from the show, the reality star defended Sheggz in an interview during her media rounds.

According to the 25-year-old, she always told Sheggz in the house that he would be misunderstood. Not stopping there, Bella added that Sheggz lived in the UK and the way he spoke was how things were done over there.

Source: Legit.ng