Nigerian dancehall singer Patoranking is all excited as he clocks a new age on Saturday, May 27

The singer shared cute pictures and love moments of him celebrating it in London, the United Kingdom

Many celebrities, as well as many of his fans and followers, have since stormed his comment section to celebrate with him

It is a moment of celebration for Nigerian Reggae-Dancehall singer Patoranking as he turned a new age today, May 27.

The father of one took to his Instagram page to share lovely birthday pictures of him as he celebrates in London.

Patoranking marks birthday in the UK. Credit: @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

Patoranking also shared pictures of his birthday cakes to the amusement of his fans as he expressed gratitude to God.

Sharing the pictures, the singer added a caption that read:

"Plus 1 Today Thank You God #worldbest."

See the pictures below:

Celebrities, fans gush about Patoranking's birthday pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

poco_lee:

"More blessings World best ❤️."

shangeorgefilms:

"Happy birthday dear, many Happy returns ."

kend_rickemmanuel:

"Honestly are the people you responded to more important than us that wish you happy birthday nawa oo this life sef.

iamchidex

"Happy birthday world best. More existence on earth ."

obi_cubana:

"Happy birthday nwanne Odogwu ❤️."

brodashaggi:

"Happy Birthday brother ❤️,"

mastergarzy:

"Enjoy life my g. More blessings. Come from far. ."

ten11ceo:

"It’s children’s day where all the children Dey??? Happy Birthday My Best Brother, You are Priceless ."

ngozi_daisy:

"Happy birthday to d first arist I fell in love with ,wen I first came to abuja I ask dat d lord bless ur daily hustle and dat d smile on ur face never depart from u ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday my first music husband ."

