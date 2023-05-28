Nigerian celebrities Charles Okpaleke, Tiwa Savage, and Kunle Afolayan were among the prominent figures who were nominated for OON awards

Charles Okpaleke, who is a movie producer, took to his social media page to share the good news with his fans and followers

The list Okpaleke shared on his page showed Afrobeat queen Tiwa Savage and movie producer Kunle Afolayan were also awarded

It is a big moment for Nigerian entertainment as the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs awarded some celebrities on Sunday, May 28.

Movie producer Charles Okpaleke also known as Charles of Play was among those to be awarded the Officer Of The Order of The Niger (OON) distinction.

Charles of Play celebrates nomination. Credit: @charlesofplay @kunleafolayan @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Sharing the good news on his page, Charles wrote:

"Grateful and proud as I am, I know my father is even more proud. I just turned 40, so to be conferred with this title at this age (one of the youngest ever) makes me feel very encouraged. It has been dedication and resilience all the way, even on the most difficult days, and so on a day like this where I get recognised by my country, a country that I love so much, a country that I have given so much of myself to, and one that has given me so much in return, just feels very encouraging."

See his post below:

The list Charles shared showed renowned filmmaker Kunle Afolayan and Afrobeat queen Tiwa Savage were also honoured with the OON recognition.

Tiwa's name appeared as the 63rd on the list of OON recipients, while Kunle's name appeared as number 7

Fans congratulate Charles Opaleke

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

_nkeoma:

"In case you are wondering … this is how stars move."

zahraah_15:

"Inspired Always happy to see your achievements ❤️❤️."

labby504:

"Congratulations many more wins amen ."

spicekluxuryadd_14:

"Congratulations big Boss more blessings Amen ."

Davido makes list of recipients of national honour

The TIMELESS singer was among the 20 people who bagged the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Davido's name appears as the fifth on the list of OON recipients.

The Order of the Niger (OON) is Nigeria's second-highest civilian national honour.

Source: Legit.ng