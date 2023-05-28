Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage is currently in the South American country Brazil as she shared lovely moments with her fans

The singer also shared the moment she took a bike ride to slum areas on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro

Tiwa Savage's post has stirred reactions from many of her colleagues in the music industry as well as her fans

Nigerian Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has stunned many on social media with pictures and a clip of her in South American country, Brazil.

Tiwa, who rocked an outfit with the Brazilian logo and colour, shared a video of her taking a bike ride to the favela, a slum or shantytown located on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro.

Tiwa Savage visits Brazil. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Sharing the beautiful moments on her Instagram page, the mother of one wrote:

"Took a ride to the favela, “te amo Brazil” ❤️."

See her pictures, including the video of her on a bike, below

Celebrities, fans gush about Tiwa Savage's post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the singer's post as many gushed about her stunning beauty.

See their comments below:

poco_lee:

"And i sabi Ride bike ooo ."

blaqbonez:

"Definitely would need to learn how to be an okada man."

official_tfo:

The second slide, Brazil looks like a random street in Mushin."

jiganbabaoja:

"If na me I go March brake and enjoy myself jeje."

a.o.v._blax:

"Imagination wan kill me I dey see myself as the bike man Mama come hold me like thatOmo everywhere go scatter sha ."

iam_sir_michael:

"Hope when u return to Lag, you’ll give our Okada riders this lifetime privilege by hugging them from behind the way u passionately hugged that Brazilian Okada rider ."

