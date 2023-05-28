Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli specially celebrated this year’s children with a rare funny moment with her grown-up son

The movie star took to social media to share a video of her handsome son, who lives abroad, struggling to speak the Nigerian pidgin English

The screen beauty, not pleased by the outcome, took to social media to lament over how her son couldn’t make any good trials at it

In honour of Children’s Day, celebrated this Saturday, actress Omoni Oboli shared a video of her son attempting to speak pidgin.

Gozi Oboli, Omoni Oboli’s son, was cooking in the video when the actress urged him to say ‘We are going to a party’ in pidgin.

Her kid, who didn’t know how to talk in pidgin, requested that she helped him since he didn’t know where to start.

Omoni bemoaned on social media about how none of her boys spoke English well.

She, however, vowed to start giving them pidgin lessons.

“Happy Children’s Day to all of us cos we are all God’s children. I read and write in pidgin English so I feel bad right now that @gozioboli is struggling with pidgin. Azin my pidgin is so good. I wrote all my movie scripts (the pidgin ones like Wives On Strike, The First Lady, and co) I’m pidgin. I need to start pidgin lessons in my house”.

Internet users react to Omoni Oboli's video

ebube_nwaguru:

" So e get people wey no sabi speak pidgin for this life."

honour_1108:

"See as he is explaining pidgin like further maths."

mizwanneka:

" Abeg wetin be this oooo."

officiall__mw:

"I was about to type my mother inlaw. I come remember say i get husband."

nkay_sophie:

" He can always learn it. I learnt during nysc.."

Source: Legit.ng