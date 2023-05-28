Afrobeats superstar Davido witnessed the performance of an amazing upcoming talent identified as Kinq Brizy

Videos making the rounds online captured how the young singer displayed all kinds of musical theatrics, which eventually caught the singer

Social media users couldn’t help but celebrate the grace that brought the golden opportunity to Kinq Brizy

A Nigerian up-and-coming artist, identified as Kinq Brizy, got an incredible opportunity to display his ability in front of famous music icon Davido.

The video making the rounds showed the indelible impact he had on the superstar.

Davido held spellbound by upcoming singer King Brizy Credit: @gossipmilitv, @davido

Source: Instagram

The meeting happened at an event hosted by ALAT, a digital bank, titled "Sounds of ALAT," with Davido serving as their brand ambassador.

Brizy, giddy with enthusiasm, mounted the stage and grasped the opportunity to perform.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He demonstrated his abilities by singing a remixed version of ALAT's jingle, which drew the attention of the DMW boss himself.

A video of Brizy singing alongside renowned singer Davido, who was clearly enjoying the performance and nodding his head to the rhythm, rapidly went viral online.

Brizy's melodic rendition attracted not just Davido but also the other guests in attendance and members of the DMW staff as it progressed.

The audience couldn't help but join in, contributing their voices to the act.

The energy was palpable, and as the concert neared its conclusion, the audience erupted in an applause.

Davido, apparently amazed by Brizy's talent, applauded the young performer at the end of the performance.

See the video below

Davido reveals his dad once arrested him, and some fans

Davido revealed how his billionaire father, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, once detained him, show promoters, and his fans at an event where he was supposed to perform, Legit.ng reported.

He said that his father had detained everyone at the event because he had skipped school to pursue music, which was against his father’s interests.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ breakout star noted that the event happened early in his career.

He made this known on Friday night, May 26, during his appearance on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

The video has stirred reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng