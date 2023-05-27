“Beast Mode”: Ninalowo Bolanle Shares Enticing Video of Workout Routine, Gives Hint of Lifestyle, Many Gush
- Nollywood superstar Ninalowo Bolanle brought some masculine suaveness online with a new post on his timeline
- The heavyweight screen lord shared a detailed video of his Saturday workout routine with a little takeaway on his lifestyle
- Ninalowo’s new video blaring his contours gathered nice reactions from netizens, as many expressed admiration for him
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Popular actor and filmmaker Ninalowo Bolanle sparked reactions online with a new video of his work routine.
The movie star took to his verified social media profile to upload a stunning video of himself in the gym while mentioning some of his significant life activities.
Nino B described his lifestyle as all about prayer, family, grind, prosperity, and the gym.
“Prayer, Family, Grind, Prosperity, and Gym na Idan Lifestyle,” his caption says.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
"Pure love": Moment excited kids screamed after seeing Davido trends, they perform Unavailable with OBO
See his post below
Netizens react to Nino’s workout video
Nino’s video sparked viral emotions as fans and celebrities raved over him.
iamteddya:
"Chop am! ."
diva_granny1'
"Hello Nino, You're looking suave as always. Love from Detroit, Michigan USA."
real4fingerz:
"Makanaki for a reason oga rambo gbefun ❤️ idan gan gan."
victorokpalan:
"Maka Eyan mi."
thatsiidris:
"Beast mode❤️."
tinujolly:
"MAKA kan bayiiii ."
dorisledwards:
"God have you and everything your heart desires❤️."
Bolanle Ninalowo Calls Out Grandparents
Popular actor Ninalowo Bolanle left many talking after he gave his opinion on grandparents.
The actor called out grandparents and described them as wicked for giving preferential treatment to their grandchildren over their children.
The actor recounted how his mum would slap him if he broke a plate but would go on to pet his daughter if she did the same.
Ninalowo teaches Oyinbo kids Yoruba after they recognise him
"Celeb pass celeb": Drama as clip of Zubby Micheal jumping up to greet Davido goes viral, fans react
Bolanle Ninalowo amused many netizens after sharing a video of himself interacting with some white children abroad.
Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted the clip of the young Oyinbo children who had recognised him from Nigerian movies.
At the beginning of the clip, the children were seen excitedly pointing at the actor and saying he was the actor from Nigeria. One of the kids even went as far as bowing and hailing the movie star.
Source: Legit.ng