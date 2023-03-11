Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo left many fans rolling with laughter over a video of him interacting with some white kids

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the movie star taught the oyinbo kids to say some things in Yoruba language after they had recognised him

The funny video left a number of netizens rolling with laughter over how the children tried to speak Yoruba

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, left many netizens amused after he shared a video of himself interacting with some white children abroad.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted the clip of the young oyinbo children who had recognised him from Nigerian movies.

At the beginning of the clip, the children were seen excitedly pointing at the actor and saying he is the actor from Nigeria. One of the kids even went as far as bowing and hailing the movie star.

Source: Instagram

After the show of love he got from the kids, Bolanle Ninalowo proceeded to pray for them in Yoruba language and directed them on what to say after each prayer.

This then moved to the children imitating every Yoruba statement the actor made even though they did not know the meaning. Even when the actor jokingly insulted them, they innocently repeated his words, thereby directing them back at him and it led to a series of laughter from onlookers.

As the actor continued to speak Yoruba with the children, he made them say they were from different parts of Lagos including Oshodi, Sango and more.

Ninalowo eventually had a group hug with the children after their fun interaction. In the caption of the clip he wrote:

“Na jeje i kuku dey do my work when these lil white mushin boys spotted me ooo!! Na @naijaonnetflix cus all dis one bayi oo! Cold nor dey even catch dem ‍♂️ Lobatan ”

See the hilarious video below:

A number of netizens were amused by Bolanle Ninalowo’s conversation with the oyinbo kids and they took to his comment section to react. Read some of them below:

Twinsid123:

“Oyinbo kids no get wahala at all. They see life as fun all the way. , I remembered when my friend's son saw me as he got off the school bus with his friends, they rushed to hug me, calling me by my first name. I shouted, ye mo gbe. Lol.”

officialseyiawo:

“Highest cruise for the day. .”

kanimodoofficial:

“The boy that said Oshodi is a Nigerian, nothing you can tell me.”

i_am_shade5:

“I swear if you no hear Yoruba Omo u miss o.....”

toluwanisings:

“Yoruba sweet heennn.”

_havfy:

“I like that he asked for a hug! Talk about healthy masculinity! .”

unik.majeed:

“That Oshodi boy na real agbero .”

mdrough:

“Bros, you Dey whine kids wey dey whine you? ”

adakarl1:

“Hahaha dis’ so pleasant to watch Maka Global.”

cebcafrica:

“It's the bowing for us.. Lil white mushin boys in the streets of LA Baba mi.”

Source: Legit.ng