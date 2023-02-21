Popular skit maker Taaooma has stirred reactions from many, including Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo

Taaooma shared a video where she wore a synthetic bodysuit as she mimicked the Nollywood actor's style

Ninalowo, in his reactions, funnily described Taaooma's action as disrespectful, while many of his colleagues couldn't help but laugh over it

Nigerian skit maker Taaooma recently took to her social media timeline to share a funny video of her stepping out in a synthetic bodysuit to mimic actor Bolanle Ninalowo.

Taaooma was able to show off her abs like Ninalowo, thanks to the synthetic body she had on.

Taaooma flaunts abs like Ninalowo. Credit: @taaooma @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Captioning the video, the skit maker wrote:

“Absolutely nobody: Makanaki on every instagram post.”

Reacting, Ninalowo, also known as Makanaki, reposted the video on his Instagram page as he jokingly added that Taaooma was becoming very disrespectful.

In his words:

"TAO is becoming fery disrespectful ooo abi bawo Efun wit haa fuu chest ooo A ri fin ma le le yi keh.”

Watch the video below:

Celebrities and fans react to Taaooma's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

rachealagbede:

"Be careful tao, Don't vex oga Rambo. Angeli still dey alive o."

mizh_jenny1:

"U forget to add eyeglasses."

willogodson:

"Now her game don set, she plays male character perfectly...ride on Tao ❤️."

dada.taiwo2:

"Low budget @iamnino_b ."

kalkaothar:

"She forgot to add some dark shades and @queennino_b ."

omololasowade:

"Call Angeli for her sir."

durotoluwa___:

"Look at the fake chiseled abslooks so real."

nellyuscanada:

"Dey play you hear."

de_veganic_cafe:

"Where’s the lie."

ma3teesfashion:

"No respect at all."

wigs_more_:

" No respect walahi."

fhemy_ways:

"That bodysuit done press that bressss well well."

