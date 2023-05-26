Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has shared photos of his beautiful daughter Ji-an on his Instagram page to celebrate her birthday

The actor penned an emotional birthday message to her, describing her childhood and praising her beauty on May 25th, 2023

The photo stirred a reaction among his followers, including actress Juliet Ibrahim who joined in celebrating Ji-an

Star actor and movie producer Joseph Van Vicker, popularly known as Van Vicker, shared photos of his beautiful daughter and penned an emotional message to her as she celebrated her 17th birthday.

Ji-an, who is the second child of Van Vicker and his wife Adjoa Vicker, turned 17 years old on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

In celebration of Ji-an's birthday, the actor shared beautiful photos of her on his Instagram page.

Van Vicker and his daughter Photo credit: @iam_vanvicker

While admiring his now grown beautiful daughter, who he referred to as his "Chichi", Van Vicker shared photos of her transition as she looked cute and adorable in one, another photo of him standing by her side and some other current photos of her smiling ear-to-ear.

He talked about his pride as a father and described his memorable days with Ji-an when she was a baby.

Van Vicker shared the photo with a beautiful caption, saying:

My Ji-an turns 17 today. Your cry was the 'loudest' ever. It lingers on and on. Your small eyes were one of distraction and attraction (still is). You are inherently a caring soul. You would give all you have for a good cause.

Playful, artistic, intelligent, smart, analytical, beautiful, my Miss Teen. I am a proud father. I pray for success for you. The World will know your name. You are blessed. I love you, my Chichi.

See Van Vicker's post about his daughter below

Van Vicker pursues a career in law

Van Vicker has shown interest in education and climbing higher on the academic ladder.

After graduating from Mfantsipim School in 2021, 26 years later, the actor received his first degree from AUCC. About 18 months later, he received his master's degree.

He is currently in intensive preparation to become a lawyer despite bagging two degrees in two years already.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Van Vicker's post

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the photos and wished Chichi a happy birthday, while others teased Van Vicker for having a daughter despite being the "lady's favourite".

newmatildaasare commented:

Awww happy birthday pretty

gloziegal commented:

She’s so beautiful indeed, blessed birthday to her.

mariamabahjalloh commented:

Happy Birthday princess! She has both her parents ❤️it's hard to tell who she looks like.

joy_joy-eljoy commented:

Imagine Mr lover boy has beautiful daughters. Happy birthday queen

