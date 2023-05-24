Hollywood superstar Kevin Hart's daughter, Heaven, wowed in an emerald green gown at her prom night

The comic merchant took to social media to share heartwarming pictures of their beautiful father-daughter bond

Fans gushed over the special moment, noting the height difference between them and Heaven's elegant dress

Kevin Hart's daughter, Heaven, is all grown up and recently made a stunning appearance at her prom night. The 18-year-old caught her father's attention, prompting him to share the proud moment on his Instagram account.

Kevin Hart shared a beautiful moment with his daughter Heaven as she attended her prom. Images: @kevinhart4real

The Hart's proud father-daughter bond captured in Instagram pictures

The comedian, known for his humorous antics, posted heartwarming pictures of himself and Heaven, capturing the special occasion, reports People.

In the photos, Heaven radiated elegance in an emerald green, off-the-shoulder gown, while Kevin sported a more casual attire with sweat shorts and a graphic T-shirt. The father-daughter bond was evident as they posed with their arms around each other in one snapshot.

@DailyLoud shared the image in a tweet captioned:

"Kevin Hart sends his daughter off to Prom 2023."

Fans loved and admired Kevin Hart and Heaven's Prom moment

Many fans loved the special moment between daddy and daughter. Others noted the height difference between the two, while some commented on Heaven's dress.

@CamCWFL said:

"His daughter is taller than him"

@NeutralTermina1 said:

"Kevin is always there to make us laugh, I'm proud he can see his child go through important times not all of us can say we have family we wish were still here to say that too."

@iloveannzi said:

"He’s rich and I do not like her dress!"

@Nurse_Hardy tweeted:

"Simply Beautiful "

