Black Sherif has been featured on a soundtrack for Michael B Jordan's 'Creed III movie', which is to premiere on March 3rd

The talented musician has once again made Ghana proud with his talent and ability to attract the international recognition he deserves

Netizens have reacted to the song and praised Black Sherif for such an inspiring and international masterpiece

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has been featured on a song which is set to be released with Michael B Jordan's 'Creed III movie'.

Three artistes are featured on the song, and a few seconds of the track after its release has already whetted the appetite of his supporters hearing Blacko's voice.

The song, produced by American rapper J Cole's Dreamville record label, has Bas and Kel-p on it alongside Black Sherif. The song is titled blood, sweat and tear, and fans are drooling over Black Sherif's talent.

Black Sheirf has featured in an album for Michael B Jordan's Creed III movie Photo source: @creedmovie @blacksherif

Black Sherif's melodious voice has given fans chills and anticipation for what scenes in the movie would have the soundtrack.

See a post of Black Sherif's feature on Creed III below:

Netizens reacted to Black Sherif's soundtrack in the Creed III movie

respages commented:

If only it’s blacko then I’m resting!!! Good job done see u 3rd of March

Preach commented:

Bad settings and mad tune too

Mini._.Lord⭐️ commented:

International Blacko.♥️

@TurksonNath commented:

Kweku killer Badman @blacksherif_

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif clocks 21 in style

Budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif turned 21 years old on January 9, 2023, and he held a private birthday party to mark his special day.

In the video from his birthday party that has surfaced online, the 'Kwaku the Traveller' hitmaker was spotted standing behind his birthday cake as he shared a lovely speech.

Before he cut his 21st birthday cake, he acknowledged his friends who have held him down. He mentioned their names and thanked them for being there to celebrate his special day with him.

After photos and videos from the music star's 21st birthday celebration made the rounds online, internet users reacted to them.

