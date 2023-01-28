Old-time Nigerian singer 9ice has joined the list of celebrities who have publicly declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their presidential candidate

The indigenous Yoruba singer in a recent interview gave reasons why he will be supporting All Progressive Party flag bearer

A clip from 9ice’s interview has circulated the internet, gathering different reactions from Nigerians as to why

Ace Nigerian Afro-pop singer Abolore Adegbola Akande, popularly known as 9ice, disclosed why he chose Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his presidential candidate for the upcoming general elections.

The Gongo Aso crooner gave reasons why he found the APC presidential candidate worthy to rule the nation.

Pictures of Nigerian artist 9ice and APC presidential candidate Tinubu Credit: @9iceofficial, @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

According to 9ice, the reason for supporting Tinubu is because the one-time governor of Lagos singled him out in a crowd of 5,000 people to request for his number.

"It's not easy for a person of such eminence in such a crowded area to pick interest in an artist, let alone collect his phone number," he added.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Look at the video of 9ice giving his reasons for supporting Tinubu

Nigerians react to 9ice’s declaration.

The singer's reasons stunned social media users, who questioned whether they were rational.

desmond_dex:

"I just see bullion van stuck in the traffic around my area now, I don run come open gate,abeg mek una wish me luck and I just hope it’s not empty."

abuodaniel_:

"You no Dey see music sing again how many people even know say u dey ."

oberryhovah:

"The story is not complete."

kaypeevibes:

"That’s the thing. Na base on personal interest una dey take choose. So because he asked for your number abi? What should now happen to the future of the rests o."

abuodaniel_:

"You no Dey see music sing again how many people even know say u dey exist?"

noni.ike:

"Wow I can’t believe 9ice is the one saying this, so because of number you want to put the futures of other Nigerians in jeopardy."

Actor Ogogo invokes forces as he drops campaign song for Tinubu

Veteran actor Taiwo Hassan is among those who have declared their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on social media.

The movie star fondly called Ogogo went all out and made a powerful song in Yoruba where he praised and invoked those in charge of spiritual realms of religion and tradition.

He then went on to point out that Tinubu is the ideal candidate to restore hope and ease in the country.

Source: Legit.ng