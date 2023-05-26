Singer Portable Zazu, in a new video, has opened up on why he was not among those who performed at the recent inauguration concert

The Zazu crooner shared how he was told he would be paid N5 million instead of the N10 million that was billed for his performance

Portable bragged about how he worked for the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president-elect despite being dragged online

Street Pop singer and Zeh Nation label boss Portable Zazu who was a staunch supporter of the president-elect Bola Tinubu during the 2023 election period, has opened up on why he didn't perform at the inauguration concert, which took place on Thursday, May 25, in Abuja.

Portable, who slammed other artists who performed at the event, said many of them didn't openly support Tinubu as he did during the pre-election period.

Portable brags about promoting Tinubu during the pre-election era. Credit: @portablebaeby

The Zazu star recounted how he was repeatedly dragged for supporting Tinubu only to be left out.

Portable in the video he shared via his Instagram page also shared how his manager was contacted before the show and was told he would be paid N5 million while N10 million was billed for his performance.

In his words: "Middle man say na 10 million them drop but na 5 million go reach Portable hand."

The Zazu crooner revealed he rejected the offer.

Watch the video below;

Netizens react as Portable reveals why he didn't perform at the inauguration concert

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

michelledera:

"Na lie ..dem no call or invite you ..shush away ."

rozaybenks:

"His always making sense Ein just get irrational ways to Express situations."

dean_kay00:

"If na spyro e for collect the money portable too get pride."

plugboy_eazibanks:

"Na tinubu you won fight?? Abi Na see finish cux this one ."

jamsrock_:

"OGa relax na u bring job 5milion no do u pele dey play you o o how much others collect forget about iG people are broke codedly."

