DJ Cuppy is having an amazing time on the N2.2bn yacht her father Femi Otedola rented for his 60th birthday

The singer took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in a blue and white striped swimwear with her signature pink hair

While fans of Cuppy gushed over her, some other Nigerians had something to say about her skin and body

Nigerian singer and billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter, DJ Cuppy, has been the subject of internet trolling for a while, and it doesn't look like it will stop anytime soon.

Following her father's 60th birthday on November 4, Cuppy decided to give her fans a feel of the life on their N2.2bn yacht.

Nigerians react to DJ Cuppy's new photos Photo credit: @cuppymusic

The Gelato crooner donned a blue and white striped swimwear with her signature pink hair and shades to match.

"Getting Nauti ⚓️ #CuppyDat"

Nigerians react to Cuppy's post:

chiamaka_nwa_mbano:

"I love u because u didn’t fake yansh. I love u my role model."

pappyrichie694:

"It good to be born in a wealthy family Sha ❤️enjoy your life me self dey work hard now for my kids in future ❤️"

callher_iffy_;

"Real money miss road kai "

vitamins_ae:

"YESSS! SHES ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL…. She’s not forcing to impress anybody."

levia____:

"A big man’s daughter that’s isn’t se*xy Cnt see your father’s money on you!"

djsamsticks:

"Cuppy, you don dey black baby... Abi nah my eyes"

aha.neku:

"@cuppymusic doesn't even look 30... fr fr she looks 20.5 years old, ‍♂️‍♀️ forever ❤️"

ikechukwuedward:

"No filter why nah , e go come be like say you no fresh."

bigjaylobster:

"You don’t have a fine skin at all why babe???"

DJ Cuppy shares official photos from Otedola’s 60th birthday on N2.2bn yacht

Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy was excited that her darling father, Femi Otedola, finally clocked 60, and she shared updates from his birthday celebration.

The billionaire businessman rented the Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht that he rented for N2.2 billion.

SCuppy, one of Otedola's daughters, took to her Instagram page with photos from the exclusive and private birthday celebration.

