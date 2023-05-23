Nigerian singer Davido is no ordinary singer, and he has met with people at the helm of affairs in the world

During an interview, the Unavaialbale crooner revealed that his dad had been trying to reach the World Bank president, David Malpass

The singer added that he stayed in the same hotel with Malpass during the World Cup, and all it took was a phone call

Popular Nigerian singer Davido is from a wealthy home, and to the surprise of many, he has been an instrument of influence for his billionaire father.

In a video sighted online during an interview, Davido revealed that his father had been trying to reach the World Bank president David Malpass to no avail.

Netizens react as Davido shares how he helped his dad

Source: Instagram

As luck would have it, the singer stayed at the same hotel with Malpass during the World Cup, and they met, with the World Bank president introducing himself.

On realizing who he was with, Davido immediately called his father and put Malpass on, and just like that, a deal was sealed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Davido's revelation

fanxcel:

"Everything has to be out there. "

lech.cargo:

"I do tell people this stuff that Davido used his influence to give his dad more connections, but the mumu ones go argue with me say him papa get level before."

cindy.interiors:

"Biggest influencer in Africa….001."

vibeamor__aimer:

"Baba won collect loan "

jaybmusics:

"Poor people can’t relate "

legzyjay__fc1:

"He talks too much."

thatsiidris:

"This guy dey lie aje "

twis7010:

"Davido is on the capping spree."

Davido opens up on the early days of his career

Award-winning Nigerian singer Davido opened up in an interview about the early days of his career.

On his background, the Unavailable crooner disclosed that many people undermined his career by saying his father had a hand in his songs going viral because of his wealth.

In his case, Davido never lacked anything because of his father, and to show how passionate he was, the singer left their $60m (N27bn) mansion and slept in his friend's studio.

Despite his discomfort and plea for him to return home, Davido kept staying at his friend's studio to prove his point.

