Several Nigerian celebrities have hailed comedian and skit maker Lasisi Elenu for his near-perfect ways of mimicking in his skits

The comedian had shared a skit he made on the differences between Hollywood and Nollywood directors on set

Lasisi's acts on Nigerian directors, however, got everyone cracked up as they dropped funny comments under his post on Instagram

Nigerian comedian, actor and skit maker, Nosa Afolabi, popularly known as Lasisi Elenu, has again shown his agility in mimicking as he cracked everyone up in another funny skit.

The Kwara State-born comedian had done a new skit where he did a comparison between how Hollywood and Nollywood directors behave on set and shared it on his social media pages.

Lasisi mimics funny Nigerian directors. Credit: @laisielenu @mrmacaroni @ritadominic

In the skit, Laisisi mimicked perfectly how American directors motivated their actors on set and demonstrated how Nigerian movie directors also motivated their actors in a very funny way.

Laisisi's video got a lot of reactions from his fellow Nigerian celebrities - actors and actresses who would be able to relate well to the skit.

Check out the video below:

Nigerian Celebrities react to Lasisi's Video

He had so far gotten reactions from fellow celebrities like Rita Dominic, Aduni Ade, Mr Macaroni, Kie Kie, Broda Shaggi, Pastor Kingsley, Juliet Ibrahim, Juliana Oloyede, VJ Adams and many more.

Check out their reactions below:

mrmacaroni1:

" you dey craze!!!!"

kingsleypst:

"If you didn't add "we are losing daylight" I would have canceled this"

ritadominic:

" my industry has suffered. Lasisi mind yourself o"

callme_frodd:

"Very Apt , like say all of them relate "

iamadunniade:

"Ti e ti ta! Na our Directors you Dey follow play with?"

julietibrahim:

" we are losing daylight"

olayodejuliana:

"RMD kissing who???? who write that script??????? You are not okay oh....why did you use your face towel to clean your armpit?????? Our directors don't do that pleazzzzze‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

siruti:

"THIS IS SOOOO APT it’s annoying !!!!!"

Comedian Lasisi goes emotional over mom’s death

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that comedian Lasisi Elenu took to social media to announce the death of his mother, Madam Grace Osaivbie Afolabi.

Lasisi, in a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 1, revealed that his mother battled with a disease long before her death.

Lasisi described his late mother as his biggest fan who would laugh at the littlest things he did or said.

