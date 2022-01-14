Media personality Agatha Amta was joined by friends, family members and colleagues in the industry as she said the final goodbye to her mother

The popular TV host flooded her Instagram page with videos from the church service that stirred emotional reactions from her followers

Another clip sighted online captured the moment Agatha took the dance floor to honour the memory of her late parent

Popular media personality Agatha Amata had to say a painful and final goodbye to her late mother who left the world on December 28, 2021.

The TV host was not left all alone as friends, family and some colleagues in the entertainment industry all joined her to bid her late bother farewell.

Guests make money rain as they attend TV host Agatha Amata mother’s burial ceremony. Photo: @agathamata1

Source: Instagram

Agatha flooded her Instagram page with pictures from the church service that was held just before her late parent was buried.

One of the pictures captured her on her knees as she broke down in tears and was comforted by a loved one.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the heartbreaking posts below:

Condolence messages pour in

jaypaulmrflamez said:

"Your tears break my heart mama. Please take solace that she’s in a better place. I wish you strength mama."

toluijogun said:

"So sorry Sis ,may God come you and the family and her gentle souls rest in peace."

iamthatpj said:

"So sorry Aunty!! May the peace of God that passes all understanding comfort you it is well."

9ineteenchichi said:

"Ohh you got me crying too. Please take heart Aunty. Please . May God console you all in Jesus Name . Amen."

Celebration of life

Another set of videos captured the moment the media personality took to the dance floor to celebrate the life and beautiful memories of her late mother.

Rapper Vector among other guests rained cash on Agatha as she danced.

More videos below:

Photos, videos emerge from Iyabo Ojo mother's burial

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, finally celebrated her late mother, Olubunmi Fetuga’s final burial ceremony.

The movie star marked the special occasion on the one year anniversary of her late mother’s death at a star-studded event.

A number of top Nigerian celebrities were present at the much-anticipated occasion including Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe and more.

Source: Legit.ng