The woman explained she and her husband had purchased an expensive gift and felt it should be returned

She noted that although her demand sounds awful, the gift to her friend was of no use since she had lost her unborn child

Livid netizens told the woman off, saying she should have empathy for the grieving woman and her family

A woman has sparked online outrage after demanding the return of a baby shower gift from her friend who recently suffered a miscarriage.

A woman attracted the wrath of netizens after she asked if she could demand back her expensive baby shower gift to a friend who miscarried.

Source: UGC

Lack of empathy

The incident has garnered significant attention on social media, with netizens expressing their disbelief and outrage at the woman's insensitivity and lack of empathy.

According to New York Post, the woman, whose sought anonymity, and her husband spent KSh 55,000 (N183k) on the gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Taking to an online forum to vent her frustrations, she claimed she deserved to have her pricey gift returned since her friend would no longer be needing it.

She argued that the miscarriage had rendered the gift useless and that she should be able to retrieve it for her own benefit.

She said:

"Asking her to pay us back for it also seems very cruel. My husband and I are also decently high earners, but KSh 55,000 is still a lot of money. It’s one thing if she’s able to get a few years of use out of the item. That’s money well spent. But if it’s going to sit in a box in her attic for years… that’s where we are getting stuck."

Social media reactions

derpy-_-dragon said:

"Better to just treat it like a regular gift and not think about it as a waste."

Sea_Rise_1907 wrote:

"I wasn’t aware people actively took away gifts after losses to make it extra hard for their friends."

Crazybutnotlazy1983 wrote:

"Only heartless AH demands a gift back. You are kind to give a pick-me-up gift. What my ex SIL really appreciated after her miscarriage was when a couple of friends came over with a bunch of heat and eat meals, cleaned her house and did her laundry."

Pregnant woman chases guests out of baby shower over gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant woman had chased guests out of her baby shower over gifts

In a video that made the rounds online, the expectant mother asked those who didn't come along with a gift to leave her occasion.

She stood beside her husband and a family friend to make the announcement. According to the woman, some guests attended her wedding without bringing gifts along and she didn't want a repetition of such an incident.

Source: TUKO.co.ke