Chelsea went head to head against German club Borussia Dortmund in the second of the UCL on Tuesday night

The Blues won the match on a 2-0 score, and singer Simi shared a cute video of her daughter Deja cheering Chelsea on

While Simi stated that her daughter was not talking about the EPL side, fans insisted Deja is a Blues fans

Chelsea returned to action on Tuesday night, March 7, when they hosted German club Borussia Dortmund in the Uefa Champions League round of the 16-second leg at Stamford Bridge.

A trending video showed Simi and her daughter, Deja, who was heard cheering Chelsea on.

Simi revealed her daughter was not referring to Chelsea football club. Credit: @symply_simi/ Skysports

Source: Instagram

Deja could be heard saying:

“Chelsea come on now.”

Watch the video below:

Simi says Deja is not a Chelsea fan

Simi, in a tweet via her official Twitter handle, insisted her daughter is not a Chelsea fan, stressing that Deja was not referring to the EPL club.

She wrote:

"Also, my daughter is saying "Chelsea, come on now" randomly through the day and I'm livid. Livid in a "this is f*ing hilarious" way.

"Not Chelsea fans celebrating the new addition. It's not your chelsea oh. My daughter is not a Chelsea fan. This was the wrong audience."

See her tweet below:

Fans insist Deja is a Chelsea fan

Despite Simi’s explanation, the Blues fans in Nigeria are celebrating Deja’s addition to their club.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

bbintaj:

"Baby are you sure it’s not our Chelsea oye mi."

akpofure_willy:

"Nor let her daddy hear hmmm cause that guy club collect 7:0 for their last match o."

faveart001:

"Congratulation in advance Chelsea Chelsea fans drop."

maniac_hazard:

"You'll be shocked. She's a Chelsea fan through and through."

