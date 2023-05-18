A live video showing the moment singer Portable Zazu allowed his manager to drive his G-Wagon is trending online

In the short video, Portable could be seen shouting at the top of his voice as his manager nearly crashed the new whip

The video has stirred funny reactions from netizens as Portable claimed the cost of a single tyre of his G-Wagon could buy a Corolla

Street Pop singer Portable Zazu continues to create different dramas around his newly acquired G-Wagon.

In a trending live video, Portable was seen shouting at the top of his voice after his manager Stelizza, who he permitted to drive the G-Wagon, nearly crashed it.

Portable's manager drives his G-Wagon. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The singer, who was seen beside the luxury vehicle, was heard bragging about how the tyre of a G-Wagon could buy a Toyota Corolla.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This is coming days after Portable's signees were seen washing his G-Wagon in front of his restaurant and bar located in Ogun state.

Portable's reaction to his manager nearly crashing his G-Wagon leaves many talking

The video stirred hilarious reactions as netizens dropped different comments. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

yrn_molly2x:

"Hear that person say Wahala at the end."

machala0004:

"This guy na skit maker."

ricchmudia:

"Portable commot for trenches dem no swear for u."

official0innocent:

"No be the engine noise I Dey hear, very noisy."

danvic2019:

"This one no be celebrity oh."

omo_mommi:

"No spoil his Benz abeg him b first musician to use G-wagon in his village."

mayor_ysg:

"This guy na werey indeed."

Portable shows off the interior of his G-Wagon

Portable finally gave his fans a view into his G-Wagon interior, Legit.ng reported.

The Zazu singer showed it off in a video of him vibing to one of his songs while parked in front of his restaurant and bar in Ogun state.

Reacting, someone said:

"Why them go upgrade exterior and not upgrade the interior? They con add brabus join!! Chai!!"

Another netizen said:

"You don use omo spoil that car painting finish."

Source: Legit.ng