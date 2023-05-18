“You Wan Spoil Am?” Portable Zazu Shouts as Manager Nearly Crashes His New G-Wagon, Video Stirs Reactions
- A live video showing the moment singer Portable Zazu allowed his manager to drive his G-Wagon is trending online
- In the short video, Portable could be seen shouting at the top of his voice as his manager nearly crashed the new whip
- The video has stirred funny reactions from netizens as Portable claimed the cost of a single tyre of his G-Wagon could buy a Corolla
Street Pop singer Portable Zazu continues to create different dramas around his newly acquired G-Wagon.
In a trending live video, Portable was seen shouting at the top of his voice after his manager Stelizza, who he permitted to drive the G-Wagon, nearly crashed it.
The singer, who was seen beside the luxury vehicle, was heard bragging about how the tyre of a G-Wagon could buy a Toyota Corolla.
Watch the video below:
This is coming days after Portable's signees were seen washing his G-Wagon in front of his restaurant and bar located in Ogun state.
Portable's reaction to his manager nearly crashing his G-Wagon leaves many talking
The video stirred hilarious reactions as netizens dropped different comments. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:
yrn_molly2x:
"Hear that person say Wahala at the end."
machala0004:
"This guy na skit maker."
ricchmudia:
"Portable commot for trenches dem no swear for u."
official0innocent:
"No be the engine noise I Dey hear, very noisy."
danvic2019:
"This one no be celebrity oh."
omo_mommi:
"No spoil his Benz abeg him b first musician to use G-wagon in his village."
mayor_ysg:
"This guy na werey indeed."
