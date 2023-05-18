Global site navigation

“You Wan Spoil Am?” Portable Zazu Shouts as Manager Nearly Crashes His New G-Wagon, Video Stirs Reactions
by  Olumide Alake
  • A live video showing the moment singer Portable Zazu allowed his manager to drive his G-Wagon is trending online
  • In the short video, Portable could be seen shouting at the top of his voice as his manager nearly crashed the new whip
  • The video has stirred funny reactions from netizens as Portable claimed the cost of a single tyre of his G-Wagon could buy a Corolla

Street Pop singer Portable Zazu continues to create different dramas around his newly acquired G-Wagon.

In a trending live video, Portable was seen shouting at the top of his voice after his manager Stelizza, who he permitted to drive the G-Wagon, nearly crashed it.

Portable
Portable's manager drives his G-Wagon. Credit: @portablebaeby
Source: Instagram

The singer, who was seen beside the luxury vehicle, was heard bragging about how the tyre of a G-Wagon could buy a Toyota Corolla.

Watch the video below:

This is coming days after Portable's signees were seen washing his G-Wagon in front of his restaurant and bar located in Ogun state.

Portable's reaction to his manager nearly crashing his G-Wagon leaves many talking

The video stirred hilarious reactions as netizens dropped different comments. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

yrn_molly2x:

"Hear that person say Wahala at the end."

machala0004:

"This guy na skit maker."

ricchmudia:

"Portable commot for trenches dem no swear for u."

official0innocent:

"No be the engine noise I Dey hear, very noisy."

danvic2019:

"This one no be celebrity oh."

omo_mommi:

"No spoil his Benz abeg him b first musician to use G-wagon in his village."

mayor_ysg:

"This guy na werey indeed."

Portable shows off the interior of his G-Wagon

Portable finally gave his fans a view into his G-Wagon interior, Legit.ng reported.

The Zazu singer showed it off in a video of him vibing to one of his songs while parked in front of his restaurant and bar in Ogun state.

Reacting, someone said:

"Why them go upgrade exterior and not upgrade the interior? They con add brabus join!! Chai!!"

Another netizen said:

"You don use omo spoil that car painting finish."

